GARDNER — Cole Chapman scored 22 points to pace Shady Spring in a 62-48 win at PikeView on Tuesday night.
It was a 1-point game until the Tigers went on an 8-0 over the final minute of the first half to take a 31-22 lead into intermission.
Tommy Williams had 13 points for Shady Spring (19-1) and Brayden Chapman and Grayson Shepherd added 10 points apiece.
Cameron Ellis scored 14 points to pace the Panthers (6-13). Jake Coalson added 12 points and six rebounds. Peyton Meadows had nine points.
PikeView faces James Monroe Thursday night at home for Senior Night. Varsity tips off at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg Baptist 54, Pipestem Christian 49: Isaac Beane had 37 points to lead the Lions past the visiting Panthers in WVCEA action at Pipestem.
Skyler Humber had 13 points for Pipestem. James Stalnaker had 12 points, 12 rebounds.
Pipestem begins WVCEA tournament action next Thursday at Appalachian Bible College. Tip-off time is TBA.
Girls Game
Mountain Mission 56, Mercer Christian Academy 38: Sarah A. scored 16 points to lead Mountain Mission past the Lady Cavaliers at Princeton.
Kayley Trump scored 16 points to pace MCA.
Mercer Christian plays in the WVCAT tournament versus Calvary Baptist Academy at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Summerville Convention Center.
Bluefield 54, James Monroe 22: Jaisah Smith scored 17 points to lead the Lady Beavers to victory over the Mavericks at Lindside.
Beyonka Lee scored 13 points for Bluefield (10-9). Jaumaria Jones added 11 points and Summer Brown chipped in 10 points.
Bluefield plays Summers County tonight at the Brushfork Armory for Senior Night. JV tips off at 5:30 p.m.
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 38: Mashayla Belcher scored 13 points and Grundy beat Twin Valley in Black Diamond District tournament girls action.
Maggie Deel added 12 points for the Lady Golden Wave and Jessi Looney added 10 points.
Kamryn Vance scored 15 points for the Lady Panthers. Makayla Keen added 10.
Twin Valley will face Council in a 4 p.m. third-place game on Friday. Grundy will play Honaker in the 7 p.m. championship game.
Late Girls Game
PikeView 51, Wyoming East 43: Laken McKinney had 13 points and seven rebounds and the Lady Panthers ambushed the Lady Warriors at New Richmond on Monday night.
McKenzie Shrewsbury had 13 points for PikeView (14-8) and Shiloh Bailey had eight rebounds. Olivia Boggess had six boards, two steals, a block and four assists.
Skylar Davidson had Daisha Summers had 12 and Abby Russell scored 10.
PikeView opens sectional tournament play next Tuesday at Princeton High School, facing the winner of Saturday’s Shady Spring/James Monroe game.
