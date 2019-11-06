SHADY SPRING — Not too surprisingly, Class AA volleyball powerhouse Shady Spring defeated PikeView for the Region 3, Section 2 championship at the climax of Tuesday night’s matches at Shady Spring High School.
The Tigers and the Panthers will both survive to contend for state tournament berths in Saturday’s regionals.
Unfortunately, Tuesday night marked the end of two other sectional volleyball squads that might’ve also made a strong regional showing this year.
River View defeated James Monroe 3-0 in Tuesday’s first round to end the season for the Mavericks only to see Laken McKinney lead Pike View to a 3-0 sweep in the semifinals that sent the Raiders back to Bradshaw to hang up their gear and get ready for basketball season.
McKinney, who went on a big service run to get the party started, had double digit kills for PikeView en route to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 win over River View.
Setter Jenna Atwell helped keep the final two sets interesting, but the powerful Panthers prevailed.
Earlier in the evening, River View’s Emily Auville led the Panthers hitters in a 25-22, 25-11, 25-16 win over James Monroe.
Sierra Garlic, Sheridan Calhoun and Chloe Mitchem all three had key service runs in the victory.
River View head coach Gehrig Justice believes the section will be well-represented in Saturday’s regionals.
“I honestly think that us and James Monroe are stronger teams than what we’ll see from the other region, so I think there a good chance that both Shady and PikeView can move on (to the state),” he said.
