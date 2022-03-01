SHADY SPRING — Only to a team playing as well as Shady Spring can a 32-point postseason victory seem ho-hum.
The Class AAA No. 1 Tigers began defense of their state championship Monday night with a 75-43 victory over visiting PikeView on the first night of the Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Shady (21-1) will host Westside Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship. The Renegades advanced with a 77-44 win over Independence.
There was never any drama to the Tigers’ win. It just didn’t develop the way coach Ronnie Olson would like to see.
“Not bad,” he said. “Not bad, not great. Just average. It gets us to Wednesday. We’re going to have to play with a little more energy. Effort wasn’t bad, but the energy’s not there. We thrive on energy.”
Still, the Tigers were in control from the start. They led 18-1 before David Thomas swirled one in for PikeView’s first field goal at the 1:43 mark of the first quarter, which ended with Shady leading 23-5.
The trend continued throughout the night, with Shady forcing the Panthers to maintain their distance. The defense was, as always, the catalyst, although it at times left something to be desired.
“I thought we got a little lazy there on letting guys get past us, but when we really are focused, locked in, it’s so hard to go by us,” Olson said. “It’s hard to deal with the pressure, because not only do you have to do with the pressure full court, but then you have to deal with the half court pressure as well. They really defend at a high rate; today, I don’t feel like we did that. They do do that, so I’m not going to give them a pass on that.”
The times the Panthers did get by, they didn’t take enough advantage.
“It’s one of those things where you feel good you got the shot, but I think that pressure and those footsteps just sound louder when you’re playing the defending state champs,” PikeView coach Colton Thompson said. “We needed a few of those to fall early and they didn’t.”
The Tigers were able to push the lead to 31, 48-17, with a 10-2 run to start the third quarter. It hovered there the rest of the night.
Cole Chapman led Shady with 16 points. Cameron Manns added 15 and Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell both added 11.
Ten players scored for PikeView (4-19), led by seven from Dylan Blake.
“It’s one of those things you can’t replicate in practice, which makes it really hard to prepare for,” Thompson said of Shady’s defense. “It’s like describing a roller coaster to the kids. You can tell them what it’s like, but until they get on it you don’t know. They really put you in a meat grinder and you try to prepare for it. We felt like we managed the turnovers in some spots tonight, just not enough to win.”
“I have faith in my guys that they are going to be ready to defend. But our defense is everything,” Olson said. “You saw it tonight, we created a ton of turnovers and it’s hard to prepare for. If we get down and do it, not many teams can beat us. We should win another state championship if we play defense like that.”
Shady beat PikeView by scores of 80-42 and 78-43 in the regular season. Still, it was good to get the first one out of the way, Olson said.
“Yeah, absolutely, because you lose, you’re going to go (home),” he said. “We know it would have taken a Herculean effort for them to beat us, but we weren’t going to let them do it either. We were a little stagnant at times. Now we’re going to play two more weeks. Our goal is to win Wednesday so we can host the regional and still end up where we want.”
Shady Spring 75, PikeView 43
PIKEVIEW (4-19)
Peyton Greer 5, Nathan Riffe 5, Kameron Lawson 5, Drew Damewood 4, Braeden Harvey 2, Kaleb Dunn 2, David Thomas 4, Dylan Blake 7, Zach Rose 6, Jared Vesta 3.
SHADY SPRING (21-1)
Braden Chapman 11, Cole Chapman 16, Jaedan Holstein 7, Cameron Manns 15, Ammar Maxwell 11, Sam Jordan 7, Jalen Bailey 2, Ty Austin 3, Nathan Richmond 3.
Pike View.............5 10 12 16 — 43
Shady Spring.....23 15 19 18 — 75
Three-point goals — PV: 4 (Riffe, Lawson, Rose 2); SS: 10 (B. Chapman 2, C. Chapman 2, Manns 3, Maxwell, Austin, Richmond). Fouled out — none.
— Gary Fauber is sports editor of the Beckley Register-Herald
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.