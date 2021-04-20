BECKLEY — PikeView played a scrappy defensive first half against top seed Shady Spring in Monday’s Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 tournament opener at the The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. But the Tigers overpowered the Panthers in the second half.
Ammar Maxwell scored 15 points and Shady Spring advanced in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 in Monday night’s tournament opener with PikeView, 70-38.
At the half PikeView only trailed 26-15.
Braden Chapman and Jaedan Holstein added 14 points for apieces the Tigers and Jaden. Cameron Manns added 11.
Dylan Blake scored 14 points for PikeView. Jake Coalson had seven. Kobey Taylor-Williams added six points.
Shady goes on to play winner of Indy Westside.
PikeView will lose most of its senior-laden veterans to graduation, but Blake, who set the school single game scoring record is expected to return for his senior season in 2021-22.
Softball
Princeton 10 Pikeview 2: Emma Johnson struck out five en route to a win over the Lady Panthers. Skylur Rice had a home run. Johnson and Teja Robinson each had a hit.
Late Softball
Princeton 15-14, Charleston Catholic 0-2: Princeton’s Emma Johnson threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts in the opener while Alyssa Bailey pitched a 2-hitter with five strikeouts in the nightcap during a 15-0, 14-2 doubleheader sweep of Charleston Cathlolic, on Saturday. In the first game, Laken Dye went 2-for-2 and Gracie Meadows went 3-for-3. In the nightcap, Peyton Pedigo went 2-for-3.
Middle School
Softball
PikeView 22, Glenwood 0:Hayden Jones struck out 10 en route to her second no-hitter of the season. PV improves to 2-0. JV: PikeView 23, Glenwood 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.