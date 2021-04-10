GARDNER — Kobey Taylor-Williams scored 36 points — starting out with 18 in the first quarter — and the PikeView boys celebrated Senior Night with a 83-75 upset victory over visiting Princeton, on Friday night.
Princeton, ranked No. 10 in Class AAAA, had lost only one previous game headed into the contest.
Dylan Blake scored 18 points for the Class AAA Panthers (5-10) and Kameron Lawson added 13 points off the bench.
Ethan Parsons scored 25 to pace the Tigers. Laylay Wilburn scored 22 points.
PikeView travels to Westside on Tuesday.
High School Girls Basketball
Elk Valley 60, MCA 44: Gracie Frame scored 17 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a victory over the Lady Cavs in the WVCAT semifinals at Summersville Convention Center.
Carlee Burdette scored 16 points.
Kayley Trump scored 17 points to pace MCA. Karis Trump added 14 points.
MCA plays Cross Lanes Christian in consolation action at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.