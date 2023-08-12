BLUEFIELD — Just like his predecessor, Caleb Fuller, Sencere Fields will only get one football season to make his mark on the quarterback position at Bluefield High School.
Or anywhere else, for that matter.
“When I went to [football] camps I really didn’t play at quarterback. I played at wide receiver more, because that’s where I’m looking to get my offers,” said Fields, who is first in line to call the signals for the Beavers offense this season.
Last year, Fuller stepped into the QB role for the first time in his varsity career at Bluefield and went on to pass for nearly 1,700 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 10 more rushing scores. So there is not much incentive to second guess the confidence Beavers head coach Fred Simon has placed in Fields.
“It’s all new to him but he’s played point guard on the basketball team ad is fairly smooth. I think with the reps, he’ll be O.K.,” said Fred Simon.
“We’ll do whatever we have to that’s best for our team to put points on the board. Some years it’s been passing and some years its been running. So we’ll figure out what it is and use it to our advantage,” Simon said.
Quarterback isn’t a completely unfamiliar role for Fields, who called the signals in Little League through the seventh grade. Since joining the Beavers, he’s played primarily as a wide receiver — usually in the slot — and as a cornerback on defense. This year he may also see adjustments to his defensive role, possibly moving to safety.
Last year, Fields’ helped lead the Bluefield varsity basketball team to the Class AA state semifinals and a 19-8 record. In football last season he wasn’t quite as conspicuous a contributor on offense, but he remained a significant one, reeling in 26 receptions for 348 yards and six touchdowns.
Fields believes the high profile pressures of last year’s hoops season prepared him to handle the position he’s taking over. He’s unlikely to shrink from the inherent glare of the spotlight.
“It puts a ton of of pressure on me. But I believe my teammates can help me do it. Basketball … the point guard is always the team captain. In football, the quarterback is the team captain. I feel like I’ve already gotten used to it,” said the 5-foot-8, 150 pound senior.
Even with the unfortunate loss of running back Amir Hairston to knee surgery, there will be lots of talented athletes surrounding Fields in the campaign ahead. Just as in basketball, a ton of responsibility will fall to him when the ball is in his hands. But there will be other capable hands nearby who can keep his responsibilities from feeling overly burdensome.
“Yeah, we’re probably going to run a little bit more. I am a running-type [quarterback]. I feel like I bring a lot more to the running game. I can help our line out a little bit so they don’t have to pass block all the time. They can just go head-to-head. But I can also drop back and throw the ball,” Fields said.
Fields and his teammates collectively shared the seat of heat during last year’s frustrating 1-5 start. They also shared the challenge of putting together four consecutive wins in the second half of the season that kept the program’s playoff streak alive.
It was an amazing turnaround, particularly given that it directly followed on the heels of an exasperating regular season loss to regional rival Independence that ended on an embarrassing note.
“We kept the fight in us. We never laid down. We kept working hard in practice and finally came together at the end,” Fields said.
While Fields has been a regular visitor to the state basketball tournament in Charleston, it’s been a while since the Beavers have set foot on the field at Wheeling Island Stadium in December.
He’d like to see that change this year. And so do his teammates.
“It’s very important to me. I know how bad Coach wanted it and we all wanted it bad. So I’m working my hardest and I feel like my team is working their hardest so we can get to Wheeling and win it all,” he said.
