Lord willing and the weather cooperates, there will be a host of high school baseball and softball match ups for spectators to attend this week as WVSSAC sectional softball and baseball tournaments get under way in Four Seasons Country.
The Class AA, Region 3 Section 2 and Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 baseball tournaments (see accompanying stories) usually garner a lot of attention at this time of the season cycle, but they aren’t the only tournaments under way today.
The Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 softball tournament begins today with Wyoming East enthroned as the No. 1 seed.
Fourth-seeded PikeView is slated to travel to New Richmond today to take on the Lady Warriors in a 6 p.m. game. Third-seeded Bluefield, which heads into the post-season with an all-but-unheard-of 14-4 record under new head coach Barry Reed, will travel to face No. 2 Westside in a 5 p.m. game.
Weather permitting, the double-elimination tournament games will be played Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with Saturday included, in the event a second championship game is required.
The Class A, Region 3, Section 1 baseball tournament is set to begin today with James Monroe ensconced as the No. 1 seed.
Action is set to begin today with No. 5 Montcalm traveling to play No. 4 Mount View in a 5:30 p.m. game. In the other bracket, No. 3 Summers County will travel to face second-seeded Greater Beckley Christian.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks will host either Montcalm or Mount View in a 5:30 p.m. game while the first loser’s bracket elimination game plays elsewhere.
Weather permitting, the double-elimination tournament games will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Monday included, in the event a second championship game is required.
The Class A, Region 3, Section 1 softball tournament begins play today with James Monroe anointed as the top seed. However, the Lady Mavericks won’t get a bye today.
Fourth seeded Mount View travels to Lindside today for a 5:30 p.m. showdown with James Monroe. Third-seeded Montcalm travels to Bradshaw to face second-seeded River View in a 5:30 p.m. game.
Weather permitting, the double-elimination tournament games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with Saturday included, in the event a second championship game is required.
