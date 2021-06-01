BLUEFIELD — Make no mistake about it, Bluefield head baseball coach Jimmy Redmond would really have enjoyed his second-ranked team taking a win over top-ranked Independence last week.
But Redmond also knows that last week’s disappointment provided the opportunity to diagnose some things needing work that may have not been as glaringly evident during the Beavers’ mostly-dominant run through the 2021 regular season.
“We had good weather (on Thursday) and we didn’t swing a bat. What we did is go through situations in the field. I gave them harder situations to work with so they’ll know where they have to go with the ball. A couple times we made some miscues in the field. We had base runners and put them in situations where they had to make plays,” Redmond said.
“I think that was a good practice. Instead of the routine of batting practice before games, we had a good chance to go back and talk about base running and situations when we’re on defense. I think that’s going to help,” he said.
The Beavers (21-3) begin post-season play tonight as the No. 1 seed in WVSSAC Class AA, Region 3, Section 1, taking on No. 4 PikeView (5-18) in a 7:30 p.m. game at Bowen Field, in Bluefield.
In the other sectional bracket, Wyoming East (14-11) travels to face No. 2 Westside (10-12) in a 6 p.m. game.
Bluefield obviously has lofty ambitions for the 2021 post-season, but what has so far transpired has been extremely gratifying for a squad that had a solid sense of itself when the 2020 season was pulled out from under their feet due to COVID-19. That team’s identity and sense of mission largely remained intact in spite of the chaotic disruptions of that spring and intervening off-season period. Even the newcomers were ready to plug into their roles in the grand scheme of things.
Freshman Bryson Redmond (the coaches’ son) has been playing at catcher for the majority of this season. Kerry Collins or Carson Deeb is at first, depending on who’s pitching. Davis Rockness and Caleb Fuller have shared time at second base. Hunter Harmon has been playing at shortstop with Ryker Brown at third, when not pitching. Gavin Lail is in left field when not pitching, Brandon Wiley is in center field and Caleb Fuller in right field when not pitching.
Pitching-wise, the Beavers have a very strong pool of starters and relievers.
“I’ve got three pretty solid guys. Kerry, Carson and Ryker have pretty good pitching records. And then here toward the end of the season, I’ve had some guys who can come on in relief — guys like Lail and Harmon,” Redmond said.
Brown (7-0), Collins (6-2) and Deeb (5-1) are all three skilled all-around baseball players and exceptional athletes.
“They’re the ones who get the bigger games. Ryker is a pretty good football player. Carson played quarterback in football. So they’ve got experience competing and they’re pretty fierce competitors. That makes a difference,” Redmond said.
The Beavers lineup has been productive from top to bottom this season, usually generating enough offense to keep Bluefield’s pitchers in a comfortable frame of mind.
Lail is hitting .508 with two home runs on his ledger. Harmon (.494), Bryson Redmond (.446) and Deeb (.431) exemplify the kind of consistency the Beavers have been getting at the plate. As a team they’re batting .397.
“We’ve played them all and we’re unbeaten in the section. But I was talking to someone today. Teams get better throughout the year and when sectionals start the records go back to 0-0.
“We’ve got a good record ... but that really doesn’t matter right now. Now we start playing double elimination in the sectionals,” Redmond said.
Weather permitting, the double-elimination tournament games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with Saturday included, in the event a second championship game is required.
