Bluefield head baseball coach Jimmy Redmond (center) confers with the battery and infield during a regular season high school baseball game at Bowen Field. The Beavers enter post-season play as the No. 1 seed in the WVSSAC Class AA, Region 3, Section 1 baseball tournament, which begins play today. The Beavers face PikeView in a 7:30 p.m. game at Bowen Field.