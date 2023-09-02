PRINCETON — Separated by only a few miles, but by a huge chasm of competing school interests, the Princeton Tigers and Bluefield Beavers teed the football up on a sparkling September evening for the latest edition of a longstanding county rivalry.
The result was decided in the second half of a humid night, as Princeton posted 20 unanswered points to defeat the physical Beavers 27-6 at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium.
“We were at high intensity,” said Princeton head coach Keith Taylor. “We were so pumped up; they were so pumped up. Traditional Princeton-Bluefield stuff. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Senior co-captain Eli Campbell said, “Massive crowd. First game at Hunnicutt (Stadium). You’re just so amped up … and (the Beavers) are coming in to fight.”
It was the first time in more than 70 years that the Tigers had gone 3-0 in football against the Beavers, according to Princeton senior Dom Collins.
Collins had four catches for 123 yards, including touchdown receptions of 70 and 28 yards in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“It’s a county rivalry,” Collins said. “We came out here and made history.”
Sophomore quarterback Chance Barker completed 10 of 16 passes for 164 yards to help Princeton improve to 2-0 this season.
The Tigers chewed up almost the more than five minutes off the clock at the outset but had to punt the ball away.
Gerrard Wade sprinted to the right for 31 yards on Bluefield’s second play from scrimmage, but the Beavers soon had to punt the ball themselves.
The next two series ended with the ball going over on downs after running attempts on fourth down.
The Tigers’ defense held Bluefield to a three-and-out late in the first half, forcing a punt — and giving Collins his first chance to shine.
Collins took the punt return up the home sidelines, until he was hemmed in by a traffic jam. He cut across the field, outrunning would-be Bluefield tacklers for a 39-yard return and the game’s first score.
Saeed Aboulhosn booted an important extra point — his first of three such kicks — with 2:41 left on the first half clock.
Sencere Fields, Bluefield’s quarterback, answered. He clawed his way for 20 yards on the next snap for scrimmage, to the Princeton 6. He called his own number on the next two plays, sneaking into the end zone with 1:53 left before halftime.
The extra-point kick hit the left upright and bounced away, giving Princeton a 7-6 halftime edge.
Everyone knew that would not be enough.
“That first half was terrible,” Collins said. “We all agreed that that was not us, in the first half. (But) we came back out in the second half and played like Princeton should play.”
On the first play of Princeton’s second series of the third quarter, Marquel Lowe tucked in a pitch and ran 39 yards for the only points of the period. He appeared to suffer a leg cramp after crossing the goal line.
Bluefield drove to the Princeton 5 yard line early in the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down pass attempt was ruled incomplete in the back corner of the end zone and the Beavers came up empty.
The Tigers went 95 yards in their next five snaps, capped by Collins’ highlight-film dash past defenders on a 70-yard catch and run.
Two plays later, Princeton’s Kalum Kiser forced a fumble by Bluefield and Kolton Shockley recovered the pigskin on the Beavers’ 25.
Collins concluded the ensuing drive with a 28-yard touchdown reception.
Collins said, “Throughout the game, my coaches were able to put me in the spots that I would succeed in.”
Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said, “We came out and battled. We got it down there close (in the third quarter) and couldn’t punch it — but eventually we will.”
“I thought we showed a lot of character,” said Simon. “We battled ‘til the bitter end. I’m proud of our players; I’m proud of our coaching staff. We’ll keep working until something positive happens.”
Fields ran 11 times for 55 yards and completed 3 of 5 passes for 37 more. Gerrard Wade had 16 carries for 44 net yards.
Princeton (2-0) continues its three-game home stand on Sept. 8, hosting the Oak Hill Red Devils at 7 p.m. Also that night, Bluefield (0-2) takes on another Class AAA opponent, Greenbrier East, at 7:30 p.m. in Fairlea.
At Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium
Bluefield …….. 0 6 0 0 — 6
Princeton ……. 0 7 6 14 — 27
Second Quarter
PSHS — Dom Collins 39 punt return (Saeed Aboulhosn kick), 2:41
BHS — Sencere Fields 1 run (kick failed), 1:53
Third Quarter
PSHS — Marquel Lowe 39 run (kick blocked), 6:47
Fourth Quarter
PSHS — Collins 70 pass from Chance Barker (Aboulhosn kick), 6:46
PSHS — Collins 28 pass from Barker (Aboulhosn kick), 4:51
