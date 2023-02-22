HINTON – For a half Monday in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament, Summers County played like it had its mind somewhere else.
Maybe it did.
With another opportunity against Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East Wednesday hanging in the balance, the Lady Bobcats finally picked up the pace in the second half and knocked off Bluefield 56-29 to advance to the Section 1 finals. No. 1 seed Wyoming East had a bye in the first round of the three-team section.
“This is one of those games where if you win you are guaranteed the Region (3) finals regardless of if you win or lose on Wednesday, so maybe a little nervous,” Meador said of the fact that Monday night was an elimination game.
And maybe looking ahead a little at chief nemesis Wyoming East.
“You know, yeah, perhaps a little, Meador allowed.
With Summers County (19-4) seemingly going through the motions for 16 minutes, Bluefield (7-12) took advantage, despite its status as a prohibitive underdog against the Lady Bobcats, who won a game last week and dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 behind both Wyoming East and Mingo Central.
Melania Hayes drained a 3 to open the second quarter and tie the score at 11and Bluefield put together back-to-back buckets for what would be the final time on the night to take a 15-13 lead with 5:23 to go in the first half.
But the wheels fell off for Bluefield at that point. Summers started a trend where it would get second and sometimes third and fourth opportunities and Bluefield had too many empty possessions.
Still the Beavers trailed just 25-18 at the break.
“Our girls played well in the first half and our hope was that we would be able to sustain that level of play and unfortunately, we didn’t,” Bluefield coach Ernie Gilliard said. “No. 1 we just got beat on the boards. They were getting third and fourth shots at the glass and we weren’t doing anything about it and then we have empty possessions where we don’t get good shots or miss the shots we take. It makes it awfully tough to beat a good team.”
In the second half Summers seemingly woke up and after Bluefield’s Adrienne Brown cut it to 25-20, they slowly pulled ahead. Avery Lilly hit a 3 and Gracie Harvey, who owned the boards in the second half. Had two free throws to make it 30-20.
The real dagger seemed to be a 3 from Sullivan Pivont and after Bluefield rallied with a score, Harvey, who led all scorers with 19, had back-to-back baskets, the second coming on a third attempt. That was part of an 8-0 run, Liv Meador with the second two baskets to finish it off.
Summers went on a 16-5 fourth quarter run to put the game away.
“I think the biggest change was when we went up 16 (after three quarters, part of the 8-0 run) and then we nullified the weave offense by sagging off in our man-to-man defense and that tended to change their game plan and we just kind of settled in defensively at that point and kept moving the basketball and kept scoring.”
Gilliard said a lot of what transpired in the second half, when the Lady Bobcats outscored Bluefield 31-11, was simply not executing fundamentals like blocking out or running sets.
“That had to be 65 percent of it and the other side of it is just (not) executing our offense,” Gilliard said. “They’re a good basketball team. You can’t take anything away from them. They are well coached. Their tradition runs deep here. That’s what we’re trying to reestablish at Bluefield. We’re trying to return them to the winning days when they had Jaisah Smith and Autumn Spangler.”
Meador said he is sometimes hard on his resident big, Harvey, but he praised her effort Monday, as she finished with a double-double.
“I want every offensive rebound, I want every rebound and I want Grace Harvey to dominate every game and sometimes I’m a little unfair to her,” Meador said.
“But I looked at the box score and she scores 19 points. I think it’s a true testimony to her. They were surrounding her. They were fronting her. They were behind her. She overcame those frustrations and put on a nice show in the second half.”
Avery Lilly had 13 and Pivont added 12.
Krisalyn Dowell led the Beavers with nine.
For Summers County the problem now becomes tackling an old rival.
Summers County has lost eight straight against Wyoming East, it’s last win coming Feb. 12, 2016, 63-42 at Summers County. They lost two weeks later (55-32) and since have lost seven by a combined 20.2 points per game, but the last outing Jan. 18, was the closest, 49-41 at New Richmond. The teams didn’t play between 2016-17 and 2019-20.
“I think for us it’s mental,” Meador said. “They’ve been in our head a little bit, it’s not a secret. The last time we beat them was here, I think Gabby Lupardus might have been a freshman and she was hurt (it was Lupardrus’ sophomore season), that was coach (Wayne) Ryan’s last season perhaps. We didn’t play for a few years due to (Summers being) single-A. This is the first time since then that we think we have a chance. We are going to go to New Richmond Wednesday and we’re going to hopefully have a plan in place and play hard to the end.”
Summers County 56, Bluefield 29
Bluefield
Cami Jackson 0 0-0 0, Melania Hayes 2 0-0 5, Faye Jackson 0 0-0 0, Krisalyn Dowell 3 2-4 9, Raylee Simpson 0 0-0 0, Desiray Jackson 1 0-0 2, Cara Brown 2 1-2 5, Adrienne Brown 3 0-0 6, Kyndall Lambert 0 0-0 0, Laken Harvey 0 0-0 0, Arionna Dowell 1 0-3 2. Totals: 12 3-9 29
Summers County
Liv Meador 2 2-3 6, Avery Lilly 4 3-3 13, Gracie Harvey 7 5-8 19, Sullivan Pivont 4 2-2 12, Ashley Cooper 0 0-0 0, Abby Persinger 2 0-0 4, Cheyenne Smith 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-16 56.
Bluefield 8 10 6 5 — 29
Summers County 11 14 15 16 — 56
Three-point field goals – B: 2 (Hayes 1, K. Dowell 1). SC: 4 (Lilly 2, Pivont 2). Fouled out – None.
