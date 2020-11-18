BECKLEY — Bluefield College was undermanned because of Covid-19 issues, but overcame that disadvantage with its prowess from the 3-point line.
Then Andreas Jonsson caught up, and it was all over.
Jonsson scored all 18 of his points in the second half as WVU Tech came back to defeat the Rams 77-58 Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears won their second straight to even their record at 2-2. The game was postponed last week because of Covid-19, but was rescheduled Sunday when Tech’s originally scheduled Tuesday game at Mount Vernon Nazerene was also axed.
Bluefield was playing its first game and only eight players made the trip. Seven of those eight played, and the five starters all played at least 30 minutes.
“We’ve got a lot more guys. We had to see where we are,” Bluefield coach Richard Morgan said. “Tough environment to come and play them after they’ve played (four) games. No excuse. We should have played a little bit better. ... We just kind of fell apart. A lot of minutes for some of those guys that normally wouldn’t log minutes like that.”
Despite the numbers game, the Rams (0-1) led by as many as nine in the first half and took a 33-31 lead into halftime. They were 7-of-11 from 3-point range through the game’s 14 minutes and were up 27-18 on a 3 by Christian Bullock.
“They made some shots,” second-year Tech coach James Long said. “Bluefield is always going to have a good team. It’s just the way it is right now, man. (Players are) in and out with Covid, in and out of quarantine. We just appreciate them coming for sure. They didn’t just come here, they were competitive. They made tough shots all game. They have good players. They do a good job. We’re just thankful to be competing.”
That’s what they did until they were finally able to catch and, eventually, surpass the Rams.
It wasn’t coincidence that Tech’s surge came when Jonsson found his shot. The senior sharpshooter was 0-of-4 from long range and 0-of-5 total in the first half.
He missed his first trey in the second half before finally connecting at the 17:55 mark of the second half to draw Tech to within 38-36.
Jonsson ended up hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers in the second half. His fourth, with 10:01 on the clock, gave the Golden Bears the lead for good and started a 15-3 run that resulted in a 64-52 Tech advantage.
“Any time Andreas hits shots, it just makes us who we are,” Long said. “He’s a big piece of what we do, not just on the court but the culture. He represents everything we hope for in an athlete. We’re so lucky to have him.
“He’s the best shooter in the country. No. 1 3-point percentage shooter last year. He was 0-for-5 at halftime and I told him, ‘You better keep shooting.’ I don’t care how many times he shoots, if he’s open and it’s a good shot. His teammates expect that from him, too. They trust him. There’s never a doubt with him.”
He wasn’t alone. Sophomore Ashton Parker and freshman Thomas Hailey put on a dunk show in the final five minutes of the game.
Darrin Martin led four double-digit scorers for Tech with 19 points to go with a game-high seven assists. Parker scored 15 points and Hailey added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Jermiah Jenkins scored a game-high 25 points for Bluefield. Stanley Christian finished with 13 points and 11 boards.
“I think it’s something we can build on,” Morgan said. “We played 35 minutes with six guys, so I think that’s something we can build on. We’ve got to understand that that’s not going to get it done. We’ve got to play more than 35 minutes to get the job done.”
Morgan said the missing players won’t be able to return until they are properly tested. He expects to have one player back when the Rams go to Columbia International on Thursday.
Tech, meanwhile, is scheduled to host Carolina University Saturday at 4 p.m.
—
