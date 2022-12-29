BLUEFIELD, Va. — Youthful exuberance was all over the floor on Wednesday night at the Graham Middle School gym. Bluefield tempered theirs with composure at key turning points to capture a 64-57 win from their crosstown rivals from Graham.
It was the first test of the season for the G-Men, who returned to their home court for the first time after a renovation of the playing surface that wiped out all of last season’s home dates.
The Beaver-Graham hardwood special had been scheduled for last week, but bad weather forced a rescheduling that gave the teams and their fans even more time to think about the looming battle.
“There was a lot of energy,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker. “It’s been a long time. and starting off with one of your rivals, that’s more energy, in itself.”
The home team took the opportunity prior to the game to introduce the Graham football team that won the state championship just weeks earlier. The home crowd gave the group a standing ovation as they walked to mid court.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large. “We had a few turnovers there, at some critical times, but overall, we’ll take what we got, for a win.”
Four Beavers reached double figures in the contest, led by RJ Hairston with 19 points.
Graham’s Markel Ray hit three treys on his way to 15 points, and Blake Graham added 13 for the G-Men (0-1).
The G-Men did a creditable job early of handling the defensive pressure of Bluefield (3-0). Points in the paint by four players on consecutive possessions helped Graham maintain a seven-point lead at the end of the first period of play and into the second quarter.
Baker said, “We had a good run there in the first quarter. … I think our pressure bothered them a little bit, early. I was very pleased with the start of the game.”
Then the Beavers seemed to shift into another gear, holding their neighbors scoreless for more than four minutes while they flipped a 19-12 deficit into a 29-19 lead.
Baker said. “Bluefield always gives you that pressure, and they force a lot of turnovers.”
The double-digit advantage came on a fast-break layup by Caleb Fuller with four minutes left in the first half, evoking a yell from Beavers fans in the stands and forcing a Graham timeout.
Large said, “We’re an outstanding defensive team. I give my coaching staff — Coach (Tony) Webster — a lot of credit for why we are. But we made some very good play selection, on offense, to get up on them by four or five points.”
Crediting his offense, Large added, “We do pass the ball well, and share the ball well.”
Graham never regained the lead. At halftime, the Beavers led 33-26 and Graham had committed 10 turnovers and shot 9-for-23 from the floor wile Bluefield was 12 for 27.
The G-Men fought throughout the second half. Guard Markel Ray appeared to suffer a right ankle injury with 37 seconds left in the third quarter, but he insisted on remaining on the floor.
His 3-point shot from the right corner of the court brought Graham within a point, 44-43, with 20 seconds left.
“Markel is tough; he’s a tough cookie,” Baker said.
The G-Men were a single point away from a tie on three occasions in the fourth period, but the Beavers practically closed out the game with an 8-0 run in a three-minute span.
“We’re very young this year,” Baker said. “And that’s probably one of the most athletic teams that we’ll play.”
“I thought we controlled most of the tempo,” Baker said. “We made them play half-court a lot, and if you make them play half-court, you’ve got a much better chance.”
Moving forward, he said, “We’ve got to get some time to gel, and get these guys playing together a little bit.”
Graham will travel to Martinsville on Friday. Baker said, “They’re very athletic, and they play up-and-down, They’re always competitive, and athletic.”
Large said, “Next week, we’ve got three really tough games.”
Bluefield 64, Graham 57
At Graham Middle School
BLUEFIELD (3-0)
Kam Ron Gore 4 4-4 12, Sencere Fields 1 2-2 4, William Looney 7 0-0 15, Caleb Fuller 5 3-6 14, RJ Hairston 9 1-2 19. Totals 26 10-16 64.
GRAHAM (0-1)
Blake Graham 4 4-5 13, Markel Ray 5 2-2 15, Jacob Pruitt 1 0-0 3, Braden Watkins 1 1-2 3, Cole Sexton 4 0-0 8, Daniel Jennings 3 1-2 7, Jamel Floyd 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 8-11 57.
Three-point goals — Blfd 2 (Looney 1, Fuller 1), Gra 5 (Graham 1, Ray 3, Pruitt 1). Total fouls — Blfd 12, Gra 17. Fouled out — none.
