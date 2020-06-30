BLUEFIELD — There will be no professional baseball in Mercer County in 2020 as the MLB informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be sending players to any of the teams this year leaving MiLB no choice but to cancel the season.
All minor league teams including the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays receive their players from their affiliate MLB organization which pays the salaries of the players on top of other expenses.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
The estimated economic impact those two franchises in the Appalachian League have on the area is $10-15 million from a combination of game day income, seasonal worker, hotels for visiting teams and food among others.
“The health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. This year has been a challenge for so many people around the world, but we assure you we are steadfast in our commitment to our cities," the Appalachian League said in a statement.
Originally scheduled to begin the season June 22, the Appalachian League delayed the season indefinitely as the MLB had not yet determined its season. Games are scheduled to start for the MLB July 23 and teams are begin their training camps July 1.
The future of professional baseball in the area was already in limbo with the Professional Baseball Agreement expiring at the end of September and the MLB looking to cut 42 teams ahead of the new one including Bluefield and Princeton.
A deal has not been finalized for the new agreement yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.