GARDNER — The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic cost the 2019-2020 PikeView girls basketball team the opportunity to play for a state championship in veteran head coach Karen Miller’s last season before retiring as head coach.
More than a year later, getting caught up in a COVID-19 contact tracing quarantine nearly cost the Lady Panthers a chance to play for the team’s second state championship berth in as many seasons.
The Lady Panthers overcame it all on Tuesday night, beating Sissonville 60-58 in overtime in a Region III co-final on the Lady Indians’ home court, clinching a Class AAA state quarterfinal clash with Logan at 9 p.m. next Wednesday at the Charleston Civic Center.
“It’s kind of a totally different team that we have this year. But we still have some of them that were a part of it last year. They still have that little bit of bitter taste in their mouth and they wanted to be able to experience [the state] again,” said PikeView head coach Tracy Raban, who took the Lady Panthers program reins after Miller retired.
Other quarterfinal pairings include No. 3 Nitro vs. No. 6 Midland Trail, No. 2 North Marion vs. No. 7 Hampshire and No. 1 Fairmont vs. No. 8 Lewis County. PikeView is No. 5 and Logan is No. 4.
Shady Spring — which sent PikeView on the road with its 51-45 upset of the Lady Panthers in last week’s Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 championship game — was ironically eliminated by Midland Trail, 46-44, in Tuesday night’s co-regional game on the Lady Tigers’ home court.
“Our season goal was to host a sectional game. Being as young as we are, starting two juniors and three freshmen, we set that goal. We were able to accomplish that, so we said ‘let’s win a sectional championship’ and we let that slip through our fingers,” said Raban.
“While we obviously wanted to get back [to the state] our goal for the season was not to get back to the state tournament. We were realistic with what we had. But as we got further into it, we felt like, ‘we can do this!’ “ she said.
The shadow of the pandemic has nipped at the Lady Panthers’ heels all this season. For a while, it looked like they would never get the chance to do much of anything.
“In 22 days we played two games and practiced three days. We got quarantined on March 30, after we played Summers County due to them having a positive case.
“So we were quarantined for 10 days. We came back on April 9 and practiced two days and played Independence in the sectional semifinal, practiced on Tuesday and played Shady in the sectional championship game,” Raban said.
On Thursday morning, PikeView was informed a quarantine had been imposed because a referee who officiated the Independence sectional game had since tested positive.
With the entire team quarantined, Mercer County Schools and the Mercer County Health Department agreed to allow the team to be tested on Day 5 (Saturday) with the understanding that if all tests came back negative, the team could be released on Day 8 — the day of the co-regional game.
“We were released yesterday. They came back to school and we got on the bus and went to Sissonville last night,” said Raban whose team hadn’t had a single practice since the sectional championship game.
“It’d been an emotional roller coaster. We rolled into that game with really no prep except a little 30-minute walk through before we had to get on the bus and head up,” the PikeView head coach said.
Junior Hannah Perdue led the Lady Panthers with 26 points and fellow junior Anyah Brown added 21 points.
Freshman Catharine ‘Cat’ Farmer was the blue collar hero in the game. After PikeView had started the fourth quarter trailing by 10, Farmer hit a huge shot during the fourth quarter to tie the game in regulation. In overtime, she hit the game-tying shot that was followed by Hannah Perdue’s finisher to seal the deal.
“She’s 5-foot-1, maybe, and she had nine rebounds. She really came forward for us last night. She stepped up when she had to,” Raban said.
Freshman Brooke Craft spent the night battling Sissonville senior post Sidney Farmer, who’d scored 19 points for the Lady Indians.
“[Craft] was tremendously out-sized, but she battled all night. The girl had 19 points but [Craft] shut her down in the fourth quarter. She had two huge steals and three rebounds when we had to have have in crunch time,” said Raban.
Zoey McCutcheon also had 19 points for the Lady Indians.
“We were down 11 at the half. We were down 17 at one point in the third quarter, were down 10 headed in the fourth quarter and we came back and put it into overtime,”
Raban said. “I told them last night that it wasn’t going to be talent that won that game. It was going to be whoever had the bigger heart. It was just a heart-check. We never gave up. We could have put our heads down when we were down 17. They just never quit last night. They kept believing and kept fighting and we were able to pull it out on the road.”
Next week won’t be Raban’s first rodeo with regard to state level competition. She coached Graham to the VHSL state quarterfinals in 2008-09. But she admits that she hasn’t coached in a ‘big arena’ state tournament atmosphere. When she coached for Graham, the state quarterfinals were played at satellite sites before advancing to the central arena.
“It’s totally different in Virginia. It was called the state tournament, but it was kind of like the regionals in West Virginia. I never got to coach up at [VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond],” Raban said.
