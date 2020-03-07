WHEELING — The Concord University women’s basketball team fell in heartbreaking fashion in the Mountain East Conference Tournament Semifinals to Glenville State, 70-68, Saturday afternoon inside WesBanco Arena.
Despite turning the ball over 31 times, Concord (21-9) held Glenville State (25-5) to 31.2 percent shooting, and 40 points below its season average.
The Mountain Lions trailed just once in the first half—3-2—and led 36-30 at halftime behind a first-half double-double from junior forward Riley Fitzwater (12 points, 10 rebounds) and 13 more points from senior forward Madison May.
Concord fended off a Glenville State lead until the Pioneers took a 44-43 edge with four minutes left in the third quarter. With the score tied at 45, Glenville State outscored Concord 9-5 in the final 3:36 of the third to lead 54-50 after three quarters.
The Pioneers extended their lead to a game-best nine points, 61-52, two minutes into the fourth. However, the Mountain Lions responded to cut the deficit to 64-61 with 4:17 remaining in the game. Sophomore guard Maggie Guynn started the rally with a three-pointer before May made it a one-possession game.
With Glenville State clinging to the three-point advantage, both teams went cold on the scoreboard. Fitzwater ended the scoreless stretch with two free throws at the 1:34 mark.
The next three combined possessions for each side resulted in made buckets as May got the Mountain Lions back within a point, 66-65, with 36 seconds remaining. The Pioneers, though, had an answer 21 seconds later. On the ensuing Concord possession, Glenville State forced a turnover and made two foul shots to seal the game.
Fitzwater’s final double-double numbers ended up at 21 points and 16 rebounds to go with four blocks. The Glenville, West Virginia, native finished the MEC Tournament by shooting 17-of-19 from the field (89.4 percent), an MEC Tournament record. The existing record was by West Liberty’s Kierra Simpson who shot 73.9 percent in 2015.
Guynn added in 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
May finished her career by scoring 21 points. Early in the third quarter the Athens, West Virginia, native became the second-leading scorer in program history with 1,788 points. And taking the floor on Saturday, May also tied the program record for games played with Emily Boothe at 116 games. Boothe set the record last season. Additionally, May closed her career by finishing in the top five of seven different statistical categories at Concord.
LATE MEN’S GAME
The Concord University men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in the Mountain East Conference Tournament Quarterfinal Round Friday night against West Liberty as the Hilltoppers won 100-85 inside WesBanco Arena.
The Hilltoppers (25-4) went on a run in each half to separate itself from the Mountain Lions (12-18).
With Concord holding onto a 17-15 lead after a three-point play from sophomore guard Brandon Kennedy at the 14:18 mark, West Liberty outscored Concord 19-4 over the next 4:31 to take a 34-21 edge.
Concord was able to cut the deficit to six points, 43-37, after Kennedy hit two more free throws at the 3:38 mark, but the Mountain Lions trailed 55-42 at halftime.
Concord was able to hang tough with West Liberty in the early stages of the second half as freshman guard Ethan Heller connected on one of his five three-pointers in the game to cut the WLU lead back to 59-49 with 18:16 remaining in the game.
However, the Hilltoppers went on a 17-3 run over the next four minutes to create a 76-52 lead. The Mountain Lions were able to work the deficit back under 20 points in the final two minutes as they finished the game on a 9-0 run.
Senior guard Trey Brisco closed his career with 26 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. The Stephens City, Virginia, native averaged 26.5 points in two games at this year’s MEC Tournament.
Heller netted 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including tying his career high in made three-pointers. Junior guard/forward Malik Johnson added 12 points off the bench.
The Mountain Lions shot 52.7 percent (29-for-55) in the game, but had 24 turnovers that led to West Liberty scoring 36 points off of the turnovers.
