MORGANTOWN — In a way, as head coach Neal Brown looks at his defensive line as he goes through spring practice ahead of the 2023 season he has to feel a lot like one of those Kentucky distillers back in the days of Prohibition for he has to find a way to make ends meet even though his “stills” are gone.
In his case it’s stills with a capital S as in Darius and Dante Stills.
For the first time since he got the West Virginia, he has to put together a defensive line without penciling in the name Stills.
In fact, when WVU opens the season against Penn State on Sept. 2 in State College, Pa., it will be the first time since Oct. 17, 2017, that the Mountaineers football team will play a game without either Darius, Dante or both of them on the field.
That is 67 consecutive games with one of the other the All-American Stills brother harassing opposing ball carriers or quarterbacks ... and that speaks not at all of those 27 games from 1996 to 1998 where their father, Gary, became one of the great pass rushers in Mountaineers’ history.
That’s almost 100 Mountaineers’ games over nearly three decades of WVU football history in which at least one Stills was keying the defense, accounting for 61 sacks. Dante, who this year enters the NFL draft, set the school record not only for the 59 games in which he played but for 52.5 career tackles for a loss.
Everyone is aware of the vacuum this creates, to say nothing of having lost Ahkeem Mesidor before last season and this year losing not only Dante Stills but John Jefferson and Taijh Alston from the DL.
Most aware, however, are defensive line coach Andrew Jackson and defensive end Sean Martin, like the Stills a homebred, not from Fairmont but from Bluefield. Martin is the man who is being counted upon to lead the rebuilding of the defensive front.
“I expect Sean to be an all-conference player and to close off one side of the field,” Jackson said. “I’m not necessarily going to put pressure on him to be the next Stills brother, but I expect him to be a playmaker for us.”
Good thing, because that would be tough and Martin knows it.
“We are different people, so I’ve just got to do the stuff that I do,” Martin said.
Brown also expects a big leap forward.
“He’s played a bunch of football,” Brown said. “He’s as talented as anyone we have and my expectation is his production is going to match his talent and maybe exceed that this year.
Martin is aware of what’s expected of him and, in his fourth year, believes he’s ready for it.
“A lot of the older guys left, so now I have to fill the void left by Dante and J.J.,” Martin said. “I’m the leader of the D-line now and I have to make sure everyone does the right things.”
Physically, at 6-5 and 290 pounds with a wingspan that stretches more than 7 feet, Martin is imposing but he is one of those kind of guys who is a quiet leader.
“I’m not a talker at all. I’m normally calm,” he said when he met with the media this spring. “The only time I’ll talk is if someone makes me mad.”
Now, though, he admits he has to communicate verbally with his up-front teammates.
“I have to communicate up front, but I don’t have to talk all that much,” he says with a smile.
The Mountaineers have been waiting for this season to come along for Martin, predicting the one-time All-State lineman would develop into a force on defense.
Back before the 2021 season when he began making major contributions, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley put it this way:
“I’m excited about Sean. I think he’s going to be a great player here.”
Jackson expects nothing less from him now that he has the spotlight shining on him in the coach’s defensive line.
“I expect Sean to be an all-conference player and to close off one side of the field,” he said.
The rest of the defensive line is still up in the air.
Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, a big man in the middle, must graduate this spring before he becomes eligible but facing his former team right out of the chute gives him enough impetus to do that. Eddie Vesterinen has made huge strides and will make his presence felt while Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart, Hammond Russell IV, Taurus Simmons and Tennessee State transfer Davoan Hawkins, along with returning Jalen Thornton, will give the D-line depth.
