When Bluefield placekicker Kaulin Parris was offered a full ride scholarship by West Virginia University, a lot of buzz about the Beavers kicking game got stirred up before the 2019 football season was really under way. Even since, Parris has quietly and steadily continued to do what he does.
After Friday’s 49-12 win over James Monroe at Mitchell Stadium, it was once again time for an historic round of applause for Bluefield’s kicker.
In that game, Parris kicked his 259th career point to become the Beavers’ all-time kick scorer. He eclipsed the previous school record 257 points scored by Lucas Stone, who helped Bluefield earn a 14-0 WVSSAC Class AA state championship finish and went on to punt for the University of Pittsburgh.
For the season, Parris is 52-of-53 on point after touchdown attempts and is 2-for-4 on field goal attempts. He is the Beavers’ second leading scorer on the season thus far, with 59 points.
As for the Beavers’ leading scorer — he had a pretty good night, too, although it was over rather quickly. Running back JJ Davis, who leads the Beavers on the season with 114 total points, rushed for 140 yards on only six carries. This included touchdown runs of 45 and 70 yards, both occurring during Bluefield’s school record 42-point opening quarter. Davis’ first score was a 49-yard touchdown reception thrown by quarterback Carson Deeb.
Deeb was his usual prolific self, completing 11 of 21 pass attempts for 231 yards and two touchdown passes, the first being a 44-yard TD toss to Jacorian Green that started the first-quarter onslaught. He was picked off twice. Deeb has passed for 1,816 yards on the season. Green and Brandon Wiley led a flock of five productive Beavers pass-catchers with three snags a piece for 71 and 48 yards, respectively. On the defensive side of the football, Dakota Stroupe added a 99-yard interception return for a score.
It was a hard night for the Mavericks’ key playmaker Monroe Mohler, who was hemmed in for minus rushing yards. His 70-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Xander Castillo was the only time he could reach his favorite target in the passing game. Under all that pressure, he still managed to rack up 160 passing yards with connections with four other receivers. Landon Hall and Kaleb Ganoe combined for 100 yards rushing, including a 36-yard scoring run by Ganoe
Over at Tazewell, quarterback Gavin Nunley had another green-ribbon outing, leading the Bulldogs in a 42-18 win over visiting Grundy. Nunley rushed for 101 net yards, punching the ball into the end zone on runs of 2, 3 and 2 yards. Nunley completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 128 yards, including a 55-yard scoring strike to Tyler Puckett. Josiah Jordan led Bulldogs rushers with 102 yards on nine carries with three receptions for 24 yards, including a 5-yard scoring reception.
For the Golden Wave, running back Ian Scammell bore the brunt of Tazewell’s defensive focus, but his 11-yard touchdown toss to Jake McCoy was Grundy’s lone passing TD. In the fourth quarter Scammell’s 43-yard scoring scramble kept his per diem tally in triple-digits. He netted 117 yards in 25 carries.
Graham rolled to a 50-6 win at Fort Chiswell that dropped off the radar for a spell. G-Men quarterback Devin Lester, who’d had a one-game suspension for alleged targeting officially reversed earlier last week, passed for over 240 yards yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for a 60-plus hard score. Joey Dales and Xayvion Turner led the receiving corps, Tre Booker had a rushing touchdown, Marqus Ray had a pick six on defense and Jamir Blevins also had a TD pass to Ian Repass.
Things haven’t entirely gone Richlands’ way this season, but the Blue Tornado remain trophy enough to be considered a signature win for any Southwest Virginia program looking to turn itself around. So it was for Lebanon, who managed to raise hopes of recapturing past glory locked in a 7-all stalemate with the Blues for three quarters. Ultimately Richlands did what it more often than not has done in tight spots under the tutelage of head coach Greg Mance. It delivered in the clutch.
Logan Steele led the Blue Tornado with 215 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns — including the lone score of the first half and two of the three Richlands exploded for in the fourth. Cade Simmons, who scored the other fourth quarter TD, finished with 95 yards passing.
Still uncertain as to where he fits in Four Seasons Country, but Lebanon’s Casey White passed for 171 yards.
The Narrows High School football team’s unbeaten streak reached 9-0 on Friday in a 47-0 win over Bath County at Hot Springs. It was once again a balanced attack: quarterback Chase Blaker passed for 114 yards, including a 70-yard scoring strike to Dustin Wiley and a 20 yard TD toss to Jake Robertson. He also rushed for 73 yards on eight carries, including a scoring run. Chad Blaker led Green Wave rushers with 121 yards on six carries, including two touchdown runs. Matthew Morgan rushed for 108 yards on 12 jaunts, including a pair of scoring runs. A victory against Parry McCluer at Harry Ragsdale Field this coming Friday would secure the first 10-0 football regular season for Narrows since 1979.
Princeton’s football future remains mostly upbeat. Belying a 48-12 loss to Class AAA Greenbrier East at Fairlea, Tigers quarterback Grant Cochran completed 24 of 52 pass attempts for 317 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Ethan Parsons and Elijah Padgett. The downside: a pair of interceptions that went for Spartans scores. The upside: Cochran has three years to correct mistakes like that. Parsons paced Tigers receivers with 10 catches for 196 yards.
The silver lining amidst the cloud of Giles’ 42-21 loss to Glenvar: two Spartans rushed for more than 100 yards and a third running back was within 16 yards of it. Chastain Ratcliffe rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and Logan Greenway rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Durable Dominic Collini rushed for 84 yards.
