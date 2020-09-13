COAL CITY — River View High School head football coach George Kennedy knew that Friday night’s trip to Independence was going to be a challenge for his Class A squad.
Independence (2-0) showed how much of a handful it is. The Class AA team that just missed the playoffs last year prevailed 55-8 at George Covey Stadium.
Leading the charge for the Patriots was junior running back Atticus Goodson, who continued his torrid start to the year even with the Raiders (1-1) defense focused on shutting him down.
Goodson rushed for five touchdown and 137 yards in the win, including three first quarter scores that gave Independence all the momentum it needed to win the game.
“We’re not going to face anybody this year like him. You’re not going to face another running back on our schedule like the young man we just faced tonight. He’s big, strong, fast and he plays with attitude — that’s rare,” Kennedy said following the game.
After Goodson got a long touchdown called back on what would have been his first carry of the game, the Raiders stuffed him for a three yard loss. It was the lone negative run of the day for the talented junior.
He scored just two plays later on a 1-yard plunge after quarterback Isaiah Duncan and Judah Price connected on a 63-yard pass.
To tackle Goodson, the Raiders needed to be in the perfect position. If they were just off by a little bit — he punished them.
“A lot of times what would happen, our guys would be in the right position. But he’s such a hard running back that if you just take the wrong angle by a step or two he’s going to run by you and you cannot arm-tackle him,” Kennedy said.
The blocking of the Patriots offensive line kept the Raiders out of the backfield and allowed Goodson out into open space where he is very hard to tackle.
“The times that we were able to square up and actually get shoulder pads on him we were able to tackle him a few times. But they’re so good at setting that edge and then they run outside of it,” Kennedy said.
Once Goodson was able to get into the Raiders secondary he was able to use his speed to outrun the defenders. If a tackle was attempted in open space he broke free of it with his strength. He had four runs of over 20 yards on the night and scored on half of his 10 carries.
“We have to understand on defense we have to meet the player at the point of attack in the backfield, we cannot wait until they get to us especially when you play a guy like him,” Kennedy said. “We’ll be able to show them that on film and hopefully we’ll learn from it and be a better team because of it.”
The Patriots passing game was also effective with the focus on Goodson. Independence threw for 173 yards, including three receptions of over 30 yards. Price had three catches for 112 yards and Duncan completed six of his eight passes for 167 yards.
To keep the ball out of Goodson’s hands, River View wanted to have long drives that chewed up the clock.
They were unable to do that for most of the night out of their Wing-T offense. Many of Kennedy’s players were only seeing their second varsity starts.
“Our thing was, we could not get anything going offensively to control the clock to keep him from getting the ball in his hands,” Kennedy said.
River View could not get its running game going in the first half with 36 yards on 23 carries. The passing game didn’t help, with three of the Raiders’ five throws intercepted. The other two fell to the turf.
“They’re defensive front just overpowered us and we couldn’t get any type of push to make any of our plays work. We were just grasping at straws to find anything that would work against them,” Kennedy said.
The Raiders possessed the ball for the majority of the second quarter, putting together a long drive that took the ball down to the Patriots 16-yard line before a pass was intercepted in the end zone.
River View benefitted from three penalties that helped them gain a pair of first downs and give the Raiders some momentum offensively before the turnover.
Late in the third quarter the Raiders had their best drive of the day, going 90 yards on seven plays for their lone score of the game. Every play was a rush with Austin Cooper carrying the ball four times for 55 yards including a 10-yard run for the touchdown.
River View’s lone pass completion was on a halfback toss for the two-point conversion after Cooper’s touchdown.
Facing a tough defense and inexperienced on offense with a shortened preseason — plus not having played scrimmage — the Raiders were at a disadvantage against Independence. They have some work to do before the offense is humming.
“We have a lot of new guys on offense and right now we’re struggling to execute in some of the most fundamental things. What happens if we get one thing fixed, of course with young guys you might have another problem somewhere,” Kennedy said.
River View was not scheduled to play a game this upcoming week but has now added one against PikeView at Mitch Estep Field Friday night. The Panthers were scheduled to travel to James Monroe but Monroe County is in orange in the County Alert System allowing only practices to take place.
At George D. Covey Stadium
River View 0 0 0 8 — 8
Independence 21 14 20 0—55
First Quarter
I — Atticus Goodson 8-yard run (Colton Blackburn kick) 6:47
I — Goodson 9-yard run (Blackburn kick) 3:33
I — Goodson 29-yard run (Blackburn kick) 54.8
Second Quarter
I — Cohen Miller 5-yard run (Blackburn kick) 9:10
I — Judah Price 37-yard pass from Isaiah Duncan (Blackburn kick) 54.8
Third Quarter
I — Goodson 6-yard run (Blackburn kick) 7:01
I — Goodson 8-yard run (kick missed) 6:14
I — Logan Phalin 21-yard run (Blackburn kick) 2:44
Fourth Quarter
RV — Austin Cooper 10-yard run (2-pt conversion good) 3:32
———
Team Statistics
First downs: RV 8; I 8. Rush-Yards: RV 109; I 255. Pass yards: RV 0; I 173. Comp-Att-Int: RV 0-5-3 ; I 7-9-0. Fumbles-lost: RV 5-1; I 2-0. Penalty-Yards: RV 6-39; I 10-87. Punts-Avg.: RV 2-20.5; I none.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: RV Austin Cooper 16-79, Jacob Sweeney 6-23, Mikey Picklesimer 5-17,Conner Christian 2-7, Chase Vance 1-3, Team 4-(-21); I Atticus Goodson 10-137, Judah Price 2-47, Cohen Miller 7-24, Logan Phalin 2-21, Isaiah Duncan 3-18, JD Monroe 1-7.
Passing: RV Conner Christian 0-5-0 td-0-3 int; I Isaiah Duncan 6-8-1 td-167-0 int, Logan Phalin 1-1-0 td-7-0 int.
Receiving: RV none; I Judah Price 3-113, Trey Bowers 2-47, Cyrus Goodson 1-7, Logan Phalin 1-6.
Turnovers: RV none, I Atticus Goodson interception, Cyrus Goodson 2 interceptions.
