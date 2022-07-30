It would be interesting to learn how many Mercer County residents remember when Charlie Maynard coached at now-defunct Spanishburg High School in the 1970s and 1980s.
The West Virginia State Athletic Coaches Association certainly remembers Maynard — as well as his service to that statewide organization for over 50 years.
Maynard, who died at the age of 75 on July 14, recently received a shoutout from the professional coaches organization, which among other activities sponsors the annual WV North-South Football Classic held in South Charleston.
Maynard’s career was publicly noted by the WVSAACA Executive Committee, which includes Jodi Mote, Ross Robinson, Jamie Tallman, Steve Nutter, Daran Hays, Wes Eddy, Brad Dingess and John Kelley, Mark Montgomery and Robert Mullett.
At the time of his death, Maynard was the WVSACA Secretary and Treasurer and Region 9 representative of McDowell, Wyoming, Logan and Mingo Counties.
Maynard was a 1966 graduate of Burch High School and spent one year at West Virginia Tech before transferring to Marshall University, from where he ultimately obtained his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education/Health and English.
His first coaching assignment was as a student assistant at Ceredo Kenova High School and he shortly thereafter served as head coach in an industrial basketball league at the YMCA in Huntington.
Maynard arrived at Spanishburg High School in 1970, where he coached multiple sports over his 25 years at that school, including basketball and cross-country.
In 1995 Maynard joined Bluefield State head men’s basketball coach Terry Brown as an assistant coach, going on to participate in the Big Blue’s storied 1996 WVIAC championship season.
Maynard subsequently went on to coach girls basketball at Princeton Middle School, where he also served as the golf coach and athletic director. He officially retired from teaching and coaching in 2003, but continued to serve as a volunteer coach in the community for many years.
{span}In a gesture honoring Maynard’s life of service to the young people of West Virginia, a scholarship in his name has been established through the WVSACA.
All gifts should be made to: West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association (WVSACA) c/o Wes Eddy, P.O. Box 195, Hedgesville WV 25427.
