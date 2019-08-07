PRINCETON — Good hitting and good pitching came together Tuesday night for the Princeton Rays as they cruised to a 11-2 win over the Pulaski Yankees at Hunnicutt Field.
A career day for Nick Schnell with two home runs and a double brought out the best in his teammates with the Rays having 15 hits while only giving up five hits.
The Rays (21-25) hitters wasted no time scoring with Jelfry Marte leading off the bottom of the first with a double to left and scoring when Schnell followed with a home run. A Luis Leon hit by pitch and Jake Guenther put runners on second and third before Diego Infante knocked both in one with a single. Guenther scored on a single by Gionti Turner with an Angelo Armenta single scoring Infante and Turner.
Jose Lopez (3-3) had a great start for the P-Rays throwing five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and only two hits allowed. It was the second straight scoreless start for Lopez and the third in four appearances.
Schnell doubled in the second before scoring on a single by Guenther and in the third inning Marte had an RBI single. Two more runs scored in the third on a bases loaded two-run single by Guenther.
The scoring for the Rays was finished in the fifth inning with Schnell hitting his second home run of the game. Joining Schnell with three hits for the game was Guenther who drove in three runs while Marte, Armenta and Aldenis Sanchez each had two hits.
Addison Moss struck out five in his two innings of relief while giving up one run on one hits. Carter Bach allowed one run in two innings of relief with one strikeouts.
The win tied the series at one game apiece with the final game tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield 6, Greeneville 4
TUSCULUM, Tenn. — After giving up a four-run lead the Bluefield Blue Jays scored twice in the tenth to beat the Greeneville Reds Tuesday night at Pioneer Park
Scotty Bradley was placed on second to start the extra inning and scored on a Justin Ammons single before Leonardo Jimenez tripled in Ammons.
It was a scoreless start for Naswell Paulino going four innings while giving up only two hits and striking out three. Lazaro Estrada allowed three runs in three innings of relief and Kyle Huckaby (1-1) gave up the tying home run in the eighth.
Miguel Hiraldo provided most of the offense for the Blue Jays (23-23) with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning. His three-run homer to left center brought in Ammons and Jimenez who had started the inning with back-to-back singles.
A run was added for the Jays in the fifth inning when Steward Berroa walked and stole second before scoring on a single by Jimenez.
Yunior Hinojosa struck out one in a scoreless tenth for his third save of the season.
The series against the Reds (18-27) concludes today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
