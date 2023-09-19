MARION, Va. — The Marion Senior High School volleyball team picked up a 25-7, 25-11, 25-15 Southwest District victory over visiting Richlands on Monday night.
Hannah Ward led the Lady Blue Tornado defense with 12 digs and Raegan Rider had 11 digs. Kira Vance distributed 21 assists. Emma Absher had six digs and six assists and Emma Phipps had eight digs and two kills.
Middle School Football
Bluefield 30, Graham 8
BLUEFIELD — Jordan Hess scored a pair of touchdowns and the Buccaneers rolled to a 30-8 win over Graham in middle school football action on Monday night.
Hess had a 29-yard touchdown run and hauled in a 48-yard touchdown reception that was thrown by Matat Simpson.
Jadhaun Brown had a 20-yard scoring run and a 2-point conversion run and Jeremiiah Jones had an 8-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion run.
The Buccaneers (4-0) are open for the rest of the week.
Middle School Volleyball
Princeton def. PikeView 2-1
GARDNER — Brystal Winfrey had 15 service points, including eight aces, distributing 10 assists and putting down two kills to lead the Lady Tigers past the Lady Pantner 23-25, .25-10, 25-17.
Maddy Anderson had six kills, one dig and seven service points (3 aces) while Ashlyn Miller had four kills, 11 service points (7 aces) and Addison McCabe had six digs, one kill and two aces.
In JV action, PikeView won 2-0. Leading Princeton was Kyleigh Mitchem three kills , one dig and four pts (2 acesP Eva Coleman 1 kill, 1 block and six sercied points. JV is 3-3.
Princeton (5-1) travels to Bluefield today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.