CHARLESTON — Sarah Cole, a recently graduated member of the Concord University women’s golf team, finished fourth at the 97th West Virginia Women’s Amateur Championships that concluded Tuesday afternoon at Berry Hills Country Club.
Cole carded rounds 81, 72 and 76 to finish with a three-day total of 229 or +19. The Princeton, West Virginia native tallied five birdies with two each in the first and third rounds. She birdied the par-4, fifth hole each of the first two days. She also had an eagle on the par-5, ninth hole during her low round of 72 on Monday afternoon.
On her way to the 72, Cole had just one bogey over her final seven holes on Monday. During Tuesday’s final round, she had birdies on the par-4, sixth and the par-4 10th.
The winner of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur was Huntington’s Kerrigan Parks who finished with a score of 207 including shooting four-under par in the final two rounds.
“I’m excited, It’s a great Championship to play in and ultimately win, said Parks, I really enjoyed playing with my fellow Marshall teammate Torren Kalaskey as well!.”
Parks ran away with the Championship, winning by an impressive 15 strokes over Runner-Up Susan Glasby of Huntington.
Savannah Hawkins continued her hot summer with Low Junior Honors, following her West Virginia Junior Amateur victory last montht .
Karen Kinnettt claimed low Senior honors for the tourney.
