PRINCETON — T.J. Salango of Beckley led all 20 laps of the Late Model feature after setting the fast time and winning the first heat in last Friday’s racing at Princeton Speedway.
Tyler Arrington finished second in the race. Eddie Hambrick (third), Henry Hornsby, Shane Greco, Mike Faykus, Oscar McCown, Tyler Cox, Patrick Solari and Fred Perry II wrapped up the top10 finishers.
Nick Hoffman of Mooresville, N.C. won the 25-lap Open Wheel Modified feature, leading from flag to flag. Hoffman set fast time and won the first heat. Robert Games finished second in that race. Aaron Barley, who won heat two, came in third. Curz Vandall (fourth), Jesse Rupe , Kurtis Swim, Jamey Mahon, Tate Hughes, Kirby Suttle and Chris Meadows rounded up the top 10.
Daniel Lowe of North Tazewell, Va. dominated the 12-lap Outlaw Street feature for his first victory of the season. Jeff Crawford came in second. David Ferreira (third), Freddy Mooney and Kenny Meadows rounded out the top five finishers.
In the 12-lap Street Stock Feature, Timmy McBride held off a hard charge from last week’s winner, Miki Murphy, going on to claim his first win of the year. After Murphy, James Lilly (third), Greg Callahan and Lane Lowe rounded out the top five finishers.
In Mini Stocks, Mark Cole traded the lead with last week’s winner, Tyler Meadows, who finished second. Shawn Meadows came in third, with Ronnie Bowling and Chris Canterbury rounding out the top five finishers.
Tonight’s scheduled races have been postponed until next weekend due to anticipated bad weather. Racing is expected to resume to resume next Friday. Anticipated features will include a 40-lap $3,000-to-win-$300-to-start Pro Late race. Open Wheel Modified, Street Stock, Pro-Mini and Outlaw Street races will also be held.
The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:30 p.m. The track is located off of I-77 Exit 14 near Gardner.
— Rondell Cline contributed to this report
