OAK HILL — The Beavers displayed flashes of improved efficiency and more of an established rhythm in dispatching the Oak Hill Red Devils, 41-21, Friday at John P. Duda Stadium.
Now having played four games since Oct. 8, the team’s timing is “getting better, but we’re still not quite where we need to be. Hopefully we’ll get it down a little bit more each week.”
After Bluefield struck quickly with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ryker Brown to Jacorian Green on the second play from scrimmage and a later 34-yard TD gallop by Amir Hairston, the host Red Devils crept to within one score, 14-7, by capitalizing on an Ethan Vargo-Thomas interception deep in Oak Hill territory. Vargo-Thomas returned the pick, which came on a ball tipped by a teammate, for 47 yards, and teammate Leonard Farrow eventually cashed it in on a 4-yard run with 5:17 left in the second.
Bluefield then stepped up big and took control. On the very next play from scrimmage after Farrow’s score, Brown lofted a deep pass to Green, who snared it on his fingertips in the middle of the field, staggered slightly, then raced to paydirt to cap off a 77-yard bomb. On Bluefield’s next drive, the Beavers exerted further damage when Jaeon Flack hauled in a 43-yard scoring pass from Brown, and the PAT kick from Jackson Wills put the visitors in the driver’s seat, 28-7, with 1:37 left in the first half.
When Oak Hill made it a one-score game, Simon knew his team needed to respond. “You better believe (they’re still in it),” he said. “That was huge (answering Oak Hill’s score with two straight TDs). The pass and catch by Ryker Brown to Jacorian (Green), and Jacorian made a heck of a play on that ball. He looked it in, almost lost his balance and kept (going). That helped bring us back. If we don’t, we don’t want to give them much to fight on, because they’re scrappers.”
Farrow added a second rushing TD, a 29-yarder, in the final quarter for the Red Devils, and teammate Trenton Rider scored from 18 yards out with 40.7 seconds left in the contest.
Hairston caught an 18-yard scoring pass from Brown in the fourth for the Beavers, and Flack raced 71 yards for Bluefield’s final tally.
On the night, Brown was 15 of 22 for 291 yards, four TDs and two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 69 yards. Green had five receptions for 165 yards and a pair of scores, and Hairston rushed for 105 yards and had a TD on the ground and one through the air.
Farrow finished with 89 yards and two six-pointers on 17 carries for the Red Devils.
Bluefield travels to Ridgeview, Va. next Friday, followed by a home game with Mingo Central on Nov. 5.
The Beavers currently find themselves facing the possibility of falling one contest short of the minimum of eight games the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has established for teams to be in the running to qualify for the playoffs.
Among games lost earlier this fall due to the Mercer County shutdown, Simon said, “We had Beckley and a team out of Virginia, which said they couldn’t. We just hoped Beckley could (still find a schedule spot for the Beavers), but they said they couldn’t do it.
Of locating a potential eighth game, he said, “We’re trying every day.”
Oak Hill (3-5) visits rival Woodrow Wilson next Friday before closing the regular season at University on Nov. 5.
Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21
Bluefield........14 14 0 13 — 41
Oak Hill...........0 7 0 14 — 21
First quarter
B: Jacorian Green 70 pass from Ryker Brown (Jackson Wills kick), 7-0, 11:35
B: Amir Hairston 34 run (Wills kick), 14-0, 3:14
Second quarter
OH: Leonard Farrow 4 run (Ethan Vargo-Thomas kick), 14-7, 5:17
B: Green 77 pass from Brown (Wills kick), 21-7, 4:55
B: Jaeon Flack 43 pass from Brown (Wills kick), 28-7, 1:37
Fourth quarter
B: Hairston 18 pass from Brown (Wills kick), 35-7, 9:44
OH: Farrow 29 run (Vargo-Thomas kick), 35-14, 5:29
B: Flack 71 run (kick fail), 41-14, 5:03
OH: Trenton Rider 14 run (Landon Goff kick), 41-21, 0:40.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — B: Amir Hairston 8-105-1, Ryker Brown 7-69, Jamel Floyd 7-22, Jacorian Green 1-2, Jaeon Flack 3-80-1, Gerard Wade 1-8. OH: Leonard Farrow 17-89-2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 1-4, Elijah Gray 4-18, Omar Lewis 9-35, Jacob Ward 3-11, Trenton Rider 4-32-1, Alex Baxter 2-14.
PASSING — B: Brown 15-22-2-291-4, Caleb Fuller 0-1-1-0-0. OH: Ward 7-16-1-46-0, Alex Colaiseno 1-1-0-(-1)-0.
RECEIVING — B: Hairston 3-33-1, Green 5-165-2, Flack 2-50-1, Chance Johnson 3-27, Gaige Sisk 2-16. OH: Jerimiah Jackson 1-12, Vargo-Thomas 3-11, Braxton Hall 4-22.
TAKEAWAYS — B: Sencere Fields (FR), Hairston (INT). OH: Vargo-Thomas (INT), Shakir McDowell (INT), Baxter (INT).
Graham 58
Pulaski Co 18
PULASKI, Va. — Zack Blevins had 281 all-purpose yards and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored rushing, receiving and on special teams as Graham rolled to a 58-18 win at Pulaski County on Friday night.
The unbeaten G-Men (7-0) were the top-ranked team in VHSL Class 2 headed into Friday’s meeting with the Cougars (4-4) and are unlikely to relinquish that position in next week’s ratings.
Blevins completed 5-of-7 passing attempts for 155 yards, including completions of 36 and 65 yards to Braden Watkins and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Turner-Bradshaw. Watkins finished with 3-catches for 109 yards.
Turner-Bradshaw was the team’s second-leading rusher, gaining 86 yards on six carries, including a 22-yard scoring run. He also exploded for a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Blevins led the Graham ground game with 126 yards in 14 carries, including a 7-yard scoring run. Ty’drez Clements had 46 yards on 11 trips, including a 1-yard TD plunge.
Chase Brown and Elijah Sarver also had catches for the G-Men.
Connor Roberts had an impressive defensive outing, collecting nine tackles and a sack. Gage Sawyers had five tackles, adding a defensive touchdown with a scoop and score near the Cougars goal line.
Graham plays Blacksburg at home next week.
Tazewell 40, Marion 14
MARION, Va. — Freshman quarterback Carter Creasy passed for a school-record 390 yards and the Tazewell High School football team ran off with a 40-14 Southwest District road win at Marion.
Creasy completed 20 of 33 passing attempts on his way to the record book, including scoring strikes of 9, 56 and 80 yards to Cassius Harris, a 5-yard TD toss to Ethan Mills and a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chase Noel.
Jared Mullins led Tazewell rushing with five carries for 45 yards, including a 5-yard scoring run. He also added a 2-point conversion run.
Harris led all Tazewell receivers with nine catches for 247 yards. Logan McDonald had five grabs for 66 yards and Mullins had five catches for 34 yards. Mills had four snags for 30 yards.
Tazewell (3-5) travels to Fort Chiswell for a non-conference game next week.
Narrows 46
Eastern Montgomery 14
NARROWS, Va. — Aidan McGlothlin passed for 240 yards and four touchdowns and the Narrows High School football team got back on the winning track in a 46-14 win over visiting Eastern Montgomery in a Pioneer District game at Harry Ragsdale Stadium, on Friday night.
Reed Perdue got the party started for the Green Wave (3-5) initiating scoring with a 3-yard scoring run in the first quarter. Purdue added a 2-point conversion run for the 8-0 lead.
The Mustangs (4-4) answered with Seth Burleson’s 3-yard scoring run capped with a Lilly Underwood kick to pull within a point of the home team.
Narrows answered with 38 unanswered points, the Green Wave defense blanking Eastern Montgomery in the second and third quarters. The Mustangs finally broke their drought in the final period, capping scoring for the night on C.J. Akers’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Ben Via.
McGlothlin completed 11-of-22 passing attempts for Narrows, including scoring strikes of 45 and 27 yards to Kolier Pruett and touchdown passes of 38 and 18 yards to Carson Crigger.
Pruett finished with four catches for 106 yards, also scoring on a 6-yard TD run and finished with three 2-point conversion receptions. Crigger had five catches for 84 yards.
Christopher Via had seven carries for 53 yards and Reed Perdue had nine carries for 34 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of conversion runs.
Burleson led the Mustangs rushing attack, compiling 136 yards on 20 carries.
Narrows travels to New Castle to play Craig County next Friday.
Giles 21, James River 14
BUCHANAN, Va. — While Bridgeport was using the single wing to put an end to Princeton’s unbeaten streak, the Spartans were using it to maintain its high status in the Region 1C rankings.
Following a missed Knights field goal attempt, Giles mounted an 80-yard scoring drive, with Khalik Saunders big gain to the 1-yard line ultimately punched across by Gage Fleeman for the winning margin with 1:27 remaining to play.
Fleeman also scored Giles’ initial touchdown, with Nathan Sheets also adding a TD.
The Spartans play Auburn at home next Friday.
Union 49, Richlands 27
BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Bears struck first with a Corbyn Jenkins scoop and score and Zavier Lomax went on to score four touchdowns in a lopsided battle between Region 2D non-conference rivals at Bullitt Park.
Sage Webb provided most of the light in the Blue Tornado’s dark night on the road, scoring on a 94 kickoff return, a 4-yard touchdown plunge from scrimmage and a 5-yard scoring reception from Gavin Cox.
Cox also had a touchdown throw to Cory Hale.
Next Friday Richlands travels to Jonesborough, Tenn. to face David Crockett High School in an interstate battle.
