BLUEFIELD — There was no JJ Davis for the first quarter for Bluefield High in Friday’s football game with Richlands.
Once he entered, Davis was in great abundance.
Davis took over the game, rushing for 267 yards and three touchdowns in the Beavers’ 52-38 victory over the Blue Tornado at Mitchell Stadium.
The third quarter belonged to Davis. He rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns to break open Bluefield’s three-point lead at the half.
“I had missed practice because I wasn’t feeling well on my birthday so coach Fritz and Simon made a change,” Davis said. “I had to come out and prove a point for everyone that was watching me and my teammates.”
Among those watching on Friday night was West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown, who walked the sideline in Mitchell Stadium.
On the Beavers’ (3-1) second drive of the second half Davis carried four straight plays that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown run.
Two drives later Davis looked to be stopped in the backfield before cutting back and spinning into the end zone from nine yards out.
“Just happy he helped us out tonight and he got some rest in the first quarter then it was time to play,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said.
Davis finished the third quarter with an 81-yard touchdown run on a third-and-nine play for the Beavers. He was able to cut outside and shrug off the Blue Tornado (1-3) tacklers before showing off his speed.
“We didn’t do a good job of tackling him, but that’s what D-I players do. They make people miss and JJ did a great job tonight and I thought their play-calling was tremendous,” Richlands head football coach Greg Mance said.
After trading punts to start the game the Beavers benefitted from a personal foul after a 19-yard catch by Brandon Wiley to get the offense going.
Wiley then caught another pass from Carson Deeb for 31 yards down to the 20-yard line before a screen pass saw Jacorian Green find the end zone.
The Blue Tornado were double-teaming Beavers top receiver Jahiem House all night long and it opened up opportunities for other players.
“We tried to take (House) out of the game and we tried to take (Davis) out of the game and then every time we leveraged the defense they would find the other side,” Mance said.
Juwaun Green doubled the lead catching a short pass from Deeb and sprinting past the Blue Tornado defense for a 66-yard touchdown.
He had a career night with two touchdowns and 153 yards receiving on six catches.
Richlands didn’t take long to respond. Sage Webb caught a screen from Cade Simmons and showcasing his speed for a 78-yard touchdown.
With Davis out of the game in the first quarter, Bluefield had Deeb throwing the ball over the field and finished with a career-high 298 yards passing.
Bluefield did not have their starting center and Deeb was throwing a lot of short passes for his receivers to use their speed and athleticism to make defenders miss.
“We’re limited when JJ’s not in the game so we gotta do what we gotta do. Hopefully we’ll get our line in shape and be ready to go,” Simon said.
Deeb scored a touchdown of his own with a one-yard sneak and the ensuing kick-off was returned by Webb 95 yards.
“Sage played a tremendous game,” Mance said.
Webb had 139 yards receiving on five catches and was the favorite target for quarterback Cade Simmons.
A pass from Deeb was intercepted by Colton Medley and returned to the two-yard line late in the second quarter. A penalty backed the Blue Tornado up before Medley caught a six-yard touchdown from Simmons to tie the game.
The Beavers took a three-point lead into the locker room when Kaulin Parris made a 28-yard field goal in front of the visiting WVU head coach. Parris is verbally committed to the Mountaineers.
Juwaun Green added his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter when he caught a pass from Deeb and showcased his speed as it took it 44 yards to the end zone.
Richlands found success running the ball last week but it was not the case Friday night as they had 101 yards rushing and only 16 of that in the first half.
Mance and the coaching staff had prepared the team against a defense with an odd-man front but Bluefield went with an even front finding its way into the backfield constantly.
“Really shut down our rushing game and we thought we could move the ball on them a little bit but they’re so big up front and they’re athletic,” Mance said.
Richlands kicker Levi Forrest made a field goal in the third quarter and the Blue Tornado had two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.
Hayden Whited caught a pass from Simmons for a 25-yard score and Zack Gillespie dove in from two yards out with under 30 seconds left.
“I’m proud of our kids, the best team won and take your hat off to Bluefield,” Mance said.
Bluefield looks to win its fourth game of the season next week when it heads to Point Pleasant while Richlands hosts undefeated Radford.
