BRADSHAW — The PikeView and River View High School football teams have played the same two opponents to start the season with mirroring results.
Tonight they meet at Mitch Estep Field in a game that was only finalized Saturday evening when PikeView’s game against James Monroe was canceled.
Both the teams beat Montcalm 22-0 and had blowout losses to Independence. They were already scheduled to play Oct. 30 in Bradshaw but arranged this game when River View had its game against James Monroe canceled as a result of Monroe County remaining in orange of the County Alert System last Saturday.
The teams share similar styles of offense focusing on running the ball out of the option with a lot of misdirection.
River View graduated the majority of its key players on offense from last year and without a scrimmage this year is improving each week.
Jacob Sweeney was the featured runner in the game against Montcalm rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown as the team piled up 236 rushing yards.
In the loss to Independence Austin Cooper was the top rusher with 79 yards and the lone score. He rushed for 55 yards on River View’s final drive of the night where he scored on a 10-yard run.
Mikey Picklesimer is all-around player for the Raiders contributing in the rushing attack and a key defender. He had three sacks in the opening week win over Montcalm.
PikeView rebounded from being held without a point against Independence to score three touchdowns against Montcalm on Monday night.
The Panthers racked up 355 yard of offense, 228 on the ground, and had seven players carry the ball.
Jacob Delp led the team with 77 yards on the ground while Brent Meadows rushed for a touchdown and 60 yards on 14 carries, a team-high.
First-year quarterback Tyler Meadows scored the opening touchdown and then tossed a seven-yard pass to Timi Blankenship for the final score of the game. Meadows threw for 127 yards on 15 attempts and rushed for 24 yards
The defense of the Panthers played well holding the Generals to 176 yards and picked off four passes including a hat trick of interceptions for Dylan Blake. The lanky junior also had over 100 yards of offense with 42 rushing yards and 61 receiving.
The Raiders have a strong defense and the result could come down to which team is able to slow down the running game of the opposition.
Montcalm at Liberty
The Generals travel to Raleigh County tonight in search of their first win of the season against an undefeated Raiders squad.
Montcalm lost both of its games this year by a 22-0 scoreline and has many players stepping into large roles this season.
Turnovers hampered the Generals who generated 176 yards of offense against PikeView.
Quarterback Ethan Nichols is proving to be a dual-threat after just two games with his ability to rush and pass.
He led the Generals with 60 yards on the ground against the Panthers and had 69 passing yards as well. Devin Green completed his one pass for 13 yards.
Grayson Thomason has emerged as a top receiver with three catches for 75 yards Monday while teams are focused on shutting down the rushing attack.
Liberty is led by quarterback Isaac Atkins who threw three touchdowns on just five passes in the opening week and then had 187 yards on the ground for two touchdowns in the second game. He also threw two touchdown passes as the Raiders completed a comeback win last Friday.
