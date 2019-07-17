BURLINGTON, N.C. — A seven-run explosion in the fourth inning gave the home standing Burlington Royals all the momentum they needed to cruise to a 9-4 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Bluefield Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
All seven of those runs fell on the ledger of Bluefield starting pitcher Lazaro Estrada (2-1), who struck out four and walked none over his 3 2/3 inning shift. The barrage included a three-run homer by Burlington’s David Hollie, who finished 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
The Royals (14-14) led 7-3 after the shelling. Bluefield relief pitcher Kyle Huckaby bought the Blue Jays some comeback room, holding Burlington scoreless until the first of two runs in the seventh frame.
Burlington reliever Noah Murdoch (1-1) was in no mood to surrender his first win of the season. The Blue Jays scored a run on late reliever Donavin Buck in the ninth frame, but it was too little, too late.
Vinnie Pasquantino went 2-for-4 for Burlington, adding a solo shot in the seventh inning.
Bluefield (14-14) got a two-run homer from left fielder D.J. Daniels in the third inning. Ryan Sloniger went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Steward Berroa went 2-for-3 with a double and Joseph Reyes stroked a double.
The second game for Bluefield’s road series at Burlington is set to continue tonight. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
