TAZEWELL, Va. — Two late touchdown runs by Gavin Nunley staved off a late Lebanon comeback attempt and the Bulldogs wrapped up regular season play with a 40-24 win over Lebanon.
Tazewell, which posted its first winning season since 2008, heads into next week’s Region 2D playoffs with a 7-3 record.
Nunley completed 9-of-13 pass attempts for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He gave up one interception. Nunley had 19-carries for 173 rushing and two scores.
Josiah Jordan had seven catches for 128 yards, including scoring receptions of 7 and 61 yards. HE also had two rushes for 42 yards.
Cassius Harris had six catches for 69 yards, including a 30 yard TD catch. Jared Mullins had a 1 yard scoring run. Cade Myers had eight rushes for 61 yards.
At Witten Field
Lebanon........0 0 16 8 — 24
Tazewell.......14 7 6 13 — 40`
How They Scored
First Quarter
Taz — Josiah Jordan 7 pass from Gavin Nunley (kick failed)
Taz — Jordan 61 pass from Nunley (Jordan pass from Nunley_
Second Quarter
Taz— Jared Mullins 1 run (Wimmer kick)
Third Quarter
Taz — Cassius Harris 30 pass from Nunley (kick failed)
Leb— Ward 1 run (Ward run)
Leb— Logan Smith 9 pass from White (Smith pass from White)
Fourth Quarter
Leb— Smith 56 pass from White (Martin pass from White)
Taz— Nunley 7 run (run failed)
Taz— Nunley 13 run (Wimmer kick)
Giles 33, James River 22: Logan Greenway rushed for 62 yards on nine carries, including a 19-yard scoring run, also returning a kickoff 74 yrds to score in a Three Rivers District season finale at Steve Ragsdale Stadium, in Pearisburg, Va.
Chastian Ratcliffe had 83 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 9-yard scoring run, and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Preston Whitlock.
Dominic Collini rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries. Whitlock, the team placekicker, hit field goals of 38 and 40 yards. He also went 3-for-3 on point after touchdown attempts.
Giles (3-7) wraps up the season with the win.
Hurley 40, Twin Valley 6: Hurley racked up 471 yards total offense en route to a regular-season ending victory at Pilgrims Knob.
Matt Blankenship rushed for 80 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run. Chad Justice rushed for scoring runs of 1 and 26 yards for the Rebels (5-5). Tyler Young had a 28-yard scoring run, finishing with 69 yards total rushing. John Matt Justice had an 18-yard scoring run. Austin ‘Bobcat’ Boyd scored on a 61-yard run.
Xzavier Ward scored the Panthers’ lone touchdown on a 53 yard run.
Hurley waits to see how the power points shake out overnight for the Region 1D playoff picture. At last glance, the Rebels were on the ratings bubble ranked 10th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.