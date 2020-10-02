The newly-completed Vic Nystrom Stadium at Mount View High School will see its first live football action tonight when the Golden Knights take on Sherman tonight in Welch.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. This is the first meeting ever between these two schools.
The Golden Knights (0-3) head into the game following a heartbreaking 8-0 loss to McDowell County rival River View at Mitch Estep Stadium in Bradshaw last Friday and searching for their first win of the season.
Sherman (2-1) heads into the fray following a 14-8 home field win over Scott.
In other high school football news, James Monroe’s anticipated road trip to Nicholas County has been canceled due to COVID-19 related issues. The Mavericks (1-0) got their first game of the season in last Friday but will now be sidelined until next week.
Middle School Soccer
Mercer Christian 6, Mountain View 1: The Cavaliers picked up their second win of the season Thursday night with three players scoring in a victory over Mountain View middle school.
M.J. Patton scored a hat trick of goals to lead MCA (2-1-1) while Toby Bailyey found the back of the net twice and Bowen Patton once.
Toby Bailey and Dylan Jones each had a pair of assists while Keegan Bailey had the other one.
Mercer Christian’s next game is Thursday at home against PikeView middle.
Tuesday’s Games
High School Soccer
Mercer Christian 7, Bluefield 1: Shaye Basham had four goals to lead the Cavaliers to a 7-1 victory over the visiting Bluefield boys varsity soccer team at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Briar Lucas, M.J. Patton and Isaiah Sluss each had a goal apiece for MCA (3-2-1), which led 3-1 at the half.
Zack Coleman had three assists for the Cavaliers. Lucas had one assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.