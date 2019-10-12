LEBANON, Va. — Tre Booker rushed for 113 yards, including a pair of scoring runs and the Graham High School football team picked up a 41-6 Southwest District road victory at Lebanon on Friday night.
Quarterback Devin Lester passed for 82 yards and two touchdowns, adding a 43-yard touchdown run for his only rush of the night.
Isaiah Justice had a 48-yard scoring catch for the G-Men (4-2, 2-0 Southwest District) and Joey Dales had a 6-yard touchdown reception.
Zachary Blevins picked up a blocked punt and ran it in for a score for Graham, who takes on Virginia High at home next Friday in another SWD showdown.
Logan Smith scored the lone touchdown for the Pioneers (0-5, 0-2 SWD).
Hurley 47, Northwood 0: Matt Blankenship had 111 yards rushing to lead the Rebels in a lopsided homecoming romp past the Panthers.
Tyer Young initiated scoring for the Rebels with a 37-yard run in the first quarter. Dylan Hall gave the defense a score with a 59-yard pick-6 followed by a Chad Justice 2-point conversion run.
John Matt Justus scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter, followed by Chad Justice’s conversion pass to Jonathan Hurley. Channing Estep added a 55-yard interception return for score, just before the half.
Dustin Stinson initiated second half scoring with a 27-yard run.
Alex Duty had a 1-yard TD plunge with 11:30 remaining in the final quarter. Matt Justice capped scoring with a 28-yard run, followed by a Seth Freeman kick.
Eight different Hurley ballcarriers churned out 302 yards offense for the Rebels.
Hurley had four sacks and Panthers mustered only 47 yards total offense.
The Rebels (3-2) travels to Honaker next Friday to confront their biggest obstacle to a Black Diamond District championship.
Mount View 41, Van 7: Five different players scored six touchdowns for the Golden Knights (3-3), who rolled to a convincing victory over the Bulldogs at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Matt Thompson scored on a 28-yard run to with a Jonathan Huff point-after touchdown kick for the 7-0 lead only 39 seconds into the game. Justin Hagerty scored on a 3-yard run, and Huff’s kick put the Knights up 14-0 headed into the second quarter.
Van (2-4) scored on a 24-yard pass from Brady Green to Jacob Jarrell, Frank Berquist’s kick cut it to 14-7.
Tony Bailey ignited the Knights’ 28-point explosion that put the game away, scoring for Mount View with a 57-yard scoring run in the second quarter. He added a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown in the final period. Trey Banks added the conversion run.
Levonne Stephens recovered a fumble and returned it 86 yards for a Golden Knights score. Jasauni Sizemore had a 50 yard scoring interception return, Huff kicked the extra point.
Mount View hosts Tug Valley next Friday in the last football game ever to be played in Vic Nystrom Stadium. The historic football stadium opened Sept. 5, 1952.
Carroll County 33, Giles 10: The Cavaliers' Dylan Rodrique rushed for 157 yards and two scores and Carroll County High School defeated the Spartans in football for the first time in 40 years in Three Rivers District action.
The Cavaliers (2-5, 1-2 Three Rivers) snapped a 12 game losing streak. Quarterback Brady Dalton completed 6-of-11 pass attempts for 95 yards and a score while rushing for two more. Weston Burcham led Carroll County receivers with 75 yards on four catches.
Running back Dominic Collini, who scored on a 75-yard run in the second quarter, led Spartans rushers with 117 yards on 16 jaunts. Preston Whitlock, who kicked the PAT for Giles (1-6, 1-2) had a 25 yard field goal in the second quarter.
After next week's open date, the Spartans return to action Oct. 25 at Alleghany.
