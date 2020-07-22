DANIELS — Grant Rosenbaum didn’t exactly thrill himself with his play at Glade Springs Resort on Tuesday, but it was good enough to hold onto the lead and win his age division in the second and final round of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour Championship.
Rosenbaum, a Concord University signee who was a member of George Wythe’s Class 1 state champion golf squad, shot an 85 Tuesday for a two-day total of 156, putting him three strokes ahead of Tazewell, Va.’s Trey Sparks in the 17-18 age group. Rosenbaum had carded a 71 on Monday to take a seven-stroke advantage headed into the final round.
Sparks shot a 78 Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 159, tying at second with Seth Walker of Christiansburg, Va., who had a 159 after Tuesday’s 81. The second-place finish was enough to lift Sparks to the top of the points standings, yielding Player of the Year honors.
Tyler Williams of Floyd, Va. posted Tuesday’s low round, shooting a 74 that gave him a fifth place finish and a place on the BRJGT 2020 All-Star Team. Rosenbaum, Logan Douthat of Pearisburg, Va. and Jon Woods of Radford, Va. all earned All-Star status.
In the 15-16 Age Group, Jake Albert shot a 76 for a two-total of 144 to win that division, sealing Player of the Year honors. Second-place finisher Ben Morgan of Bluefield, Va. shot 72 to finish 11 shots back with a 155. Sean Ruan of Blacksburg, Va. shot a 77 to finish third (157), Samatha Skinner of Blacksburg shot a 78 (158) to tie with Tanner Walls of Matheny, who shot an 81 (158). Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg shot the low round of the division with a 73, but his fate was already sealed by the 86 he shot on Monday. He finished tied for sixth with Bristol Virginia’s Caleb Leonard at 159 for 36 holes.
Major Ewing of Blacksburg won the 13-14 Age Group, firing a 76 for a two-day total of 147. He finished at the top of the season standings for his division, earning Player of the Year.
In the 10-12 Age Group, Isaiah Cantrell of Floyd, Va. wrapped up the tournament with a two-day total of 79 to win his division and wrap up the season as Player of the Year. Grant McCall of Richlands and McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va. joined Cantrell on the All-Star Team.
Campbell Sayers of Marion won the 9-Under Age Group with a two-day total of 87.
Liam Smith of Elliston, Va. finished second with an 86, wrapping up the points standings as Player of the Year.
Connor Kitts of Tazewell earned All-Star status.
