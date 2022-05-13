Here is one made not to be broken: On May 13, 1952, at Shaw Park in Bristol, Virginia, Ron Necciai struck out 27 batters in a professional minor league baseball game.
Necciai, pitching for the Bristol Twins, a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, faced the Boston Braves’ Appalachian League single-A squad, the Welch Miners.
Less than a week later, “Rocket Ron” struck out 24 batters in another game, as fans across the nation took notice of this Bristol blazer who set records inning after inning.
Welch was known for success of its own. The Miners played at Blakely Field and did so well that season in the playoffs that the McDowell County squad won the Appy championship. A trip to Bristol was about a three-hour bus ride which was no picnic but the worst was yet to come.
Necciai was a 19-year-old Pennsylvanian, with a lean 160 pounds on a 6-5 frame (or was it 6-3?) supporting a golden right arm. He and his 18-year-old catcher Harry Dunlop, who never made the majors as a player but spent more than 20 big league seasons as a coach, became fast friends.
Dunlop, in a telephone interview, remembered, “Ron could have been quite a success in the majors if he had stayed healthy. He had what they at the time called a ‘live arm.’ Even with all that velocity, the ball moved quite a bit all the time. Ron was double-jointed and could grip the ball and turn it over with his wrist. It moved a lot.”
In those days before radar guns and the sophisticated modern measuring devices, friends and foes alike were certain Necciai threw several pitches more than 100 miles per hour in every game. That blistering fastball, combined a classic “12—6” devastating curve, made for many swings and misses by enemy batters.
“I know Ron threw the ball extremely hard,” recalled Dunlop. “We didn’t have any radar guns. The state police did, maybe, but we didn’t have any at the ball park.”
Necciai would have lit it up on that damp Tuesday evening. He faced 31 Welch batters, four reaching base either on an error or walk but nobody on the Bristol side complained. In fact, the dugout was reasonably quiet, no doubt due in part to the baseball tradition of not mentioning a no-hitter during the course of the game.
Necciai remembers, “Our guys didn’t say anything but they were noticing what was going on. I didn’t notice much myself because I was concentrating on pitching.”
Dunlop laughed, “We were getting a lot of 2-2 and 3-2 counts. Ron was not that much of a control pitcher in those days. Still, about the sixth inning when we came in to the dugout, somebody mentioned what was ‘going on’ and when I asked what that meant, they said ‘you’re striking everybody out.’”
Necciai did surrender a ground out earlier in that famous game, but on a dropped ball in the ninth he got a chance to strike out four hitters in the inning and so end with all 27 outs coming via strikeouts.
It was quite the thing, already, for Necciai to have strikeouts come in bunches. He had struck out 11 straight hitters in a game against Johnson City where he came in to relieve in a bases-loaded, no out jam and fanned the side.
Necciai had come to Bristol after his first year in organized ball to recuperate from a bout with duodenal ulcers. He wanted to play for the Bristol manager, George Detore, a friend he trusted. Pirates general manger, legendary Branch Rickey, okayed the move with hopes his rising star would recover physically and soon move to the major league Pirates.
That did happen but unfortunately a brief Army stint interrupted by ulcers followed by a rotator cuff tear that in the early 1950s could not be fixed finished the career of the fireballer. He did win one game, got one hit and had one run batted in his brief career. Necciai still laughs and says sometimes he sums up his major league career with “ONE.”
One of his best friends was Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski, whose ninth inning home run won the seventh game of the 1960 World Series for the Pirates, 10-9, over the Yankees. He jokes that he and Maz both became famous for one game.
I met Mr. Necciai first in 1974 when he came to Bluefield Supply Company on business and years later in Princeton when we spent an afternoon talking baseball. Like a legend should be, the smiling gentleman never changed and was just as modest and friendly four decades later as he was on that first afternoon.
He answered every question honestly, told some wonderful stories, introduced me to his wife, gave me an autographed baseball and showed me how the big leaguers sign in a certain way. My dad would have been so proud that a man he often spoke about was just as nice as we hoped he would be.
Of course, we never had to bat against a man who in 1952 could throw a rising fast ball 100 miles per hour.
— Larry Hypes writes news and sports columns for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
