Mr. Green and Mr. Brown...

Bluefield’s Ryker Brown runs outside for a touchdown in Friday night’s high School football game with Woodrow Wilson, in Beckley. The Beavers’ Jacorian Green (7) screens off a Beckley defender on the scoring play.

 Contributed photo by F. Brian Ferguson/Register-Herald

BECKLEY — Carson Deeb passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Bluefield to a 48-2 victory over Woodrow Wilson Friday at Van Meter Stadium.

Deeb completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and did not throw an interception.

The Beavers (2-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions to take a 48-0 lead. They turned three straight Woodrow turnovers into 21 points.

Deeb connected with Ryker Brown and Brandon Wiley for TD passes of 7 and 52 yards, respectively, and threw two to Jacorian Green (65 and 18).

Deeb also scored on a 2-yard run on the Beavers’ second drive.

Dwight Fuller recovered a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The second half was played under eight-minute quarters, with a rolling clock in the fourth.

Woodrow avoided the shutout when a Bluefield snap was downed in the end zone with 4:56 left to play.

The Beavers will face Princeton for the second time next Friday at Hunnicutt Stadium. Bluefield edged the Tigers 15-13 in Week 1.

Princeton (1-1) defeated Parkersburg South 34-14 Friday night.

 

at Van Meter Stadium

Bluefield ................28 20 0 0 — 48

Woodrow Wilson.....0   0 0 2 — 2

First quarter

BF— Ryker Brown 7 pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick), 7:44.

BF— Deeb 2 run (Wills kick), 4:28.

BF—  Dwight Fuller 25 fumble return (Wills kick), 3:28.

BF— Brandon Wiley 52 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 2:18.

Second quarter

BF— Jacorian Green 65 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 10:08.

BF— Green 18 pass from Deeb (kick failed), 5:13.

BF—  Chance Johnson 36 pass from Brown (Wills kick), :17.

Fourth quarter

WW— Safety, bad snap downed in end zone, 4:56.

 

