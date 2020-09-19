BECKLEY — Carson Deeb passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Bluefield to a 48-2 victory over Woodrow Wilson Friday at Van Meter Stadium.
Deeb completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and did not throw an interception.
The Beavers (2-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions to take a 48-0 lead. They turned three straight Woodrow turnovers into 21 points.
Deeb connected with Ryker Brown and Brandon Wiley for TD passes of 7 and 52 yards, respectively, and threw two to Jacorian Green (65 and 18).
Deeb also scored on a 2-yard run on the Beavers’ second drive.
Dwight Fuller recovered a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The second half was played under eight-minute quarters, with a rolling clock in the fourth.
Woodrow avoided the shutout when a Bluefield snap was downed in the end zone with 4:56 left to play.
The Beavers will face Princeton for the second time next Friday at Hunnicutt Stadium. Bluefield edged the Tigers 15-13 in Week 1.
Princeton (1-1) defeated Parkersburg South 34-14 Friday night.
at Van Meter Stadium
Bluefield ................28 20 0 0 — 48
Woodrow Wilson.....0 0 0 2 — 2
First quarter
BF— Ryker Brown 7 pass from Carson Deeb (Jackson Wills kick), 7:44.
BF— Deeb 2 run (Wills kick), 4:28.
BF— Dwight Fuller 25 fumble return (Wills kick), 3:28.
BF— Brandon Wiley 52 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 2:18.
Second quarter
BF— Jacorian Green 65 pass from Deeb (Wills kick), 10:08.
BF— Green 18 pass from Deeb (kick failed), 5:13.
BF— Chance Johnson 36 pass from Brown (Wills kick), :17.
Fourth quarter
WW— Safety, bad snap downed in end zone, 4:56.
