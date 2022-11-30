BRADSHAW – Former Richwood head football coach Gary Roach has been named the new head grid mentor at River View High School.
Roach replaces George Kennedy, who resigned five games into the 2021 Raider schedule and was replaced by Athletic Director Jordan Prater the final three games of the season.
Not counting Prater’s three game stint, Coach Roach, whose rhyming title and name are a sports’ writer’s delight, will become the fifth coach in River View football history.
A 2008 graduate of Nicholas County High School, Roach played running back and defensive back on the 2007 Grizzlies’ playoff team. He also played basketball and participated in track for Nicholas County. After high school, Roach attended Concord College and played football, graduating from the Athens-based school in 2012. He played fullback on the Mountain Lion football team, where his head coach his last two seasons was Garin Justice, currently an assistant coach at SMU, and the younger brother of River View girls’ head basketball coach Gehrig Justice.
Following graduation from College, Roach worked one year at Stevens’ Correctional in Welch and another at Pocahontas Prison in Virginia before starting to work at the Federal Prison in North Welch, where he works today.
In 2015, in addition to his employment in the correctional field, he became an assistant football coach at Richwood High School. In his final year as an assistant for the Lumberjacks, they made the Class A football playoffs, for only the seventh time in Richwood history.
In 2019, Coach Roach took the head coaching job for the Lumberjacks, where he remained through the 2021 campaign.
For the recently completed season, Roach joined his former teammate at Concord, Wyoming East head coach Jimmy Adkins, as an assistant for the Warriors.
Speaking of his interest in the River View job, Coach Roach said, “I love football history and looking back at the histories of Big Creek and Iaeger, the two schools that combined to form River View, their names kept coming up over and over, with each having rich histories.”
He continued, “The future looks bright at River View with some very good players coming up from the middle schools and all the players from this season returning except three seniors who will be graduating. I want to be a part of the success River View has in the future.”
Roach grew up in Nettie, a small community in Nicholas County, but now lives in Craigsville with his wife and two year old daughter.
He plans to continue his daily commute between McDowell County and his home in Nicholas County.
Coach Roach quipped, “The fans will get shocked when they first see the offense I plan to run, the spread. I know both schools ran the wing-T in the past and so did River View, but I like the spread offense.”
Defensively, look for the Raiders to deploy in a 4-3 or a 3-4 alignment.
Roach has retained assistant coach JimBob Sparks to be the River View defensive coordinator. Dakota Cline will also return to serve on the 2023 football coaching staff along with several new assistants the news skipper will be bringing on board for 2023.
Looking forward to the 2023 season, Roach spoke very highly of River View Principal Frazier McGuire and AD Prater and their interest in athletics and sports being a part of the overall learning experience.
