BRADSHAW — Fire up the bus. Or the limousine. Any reliable transportation will do.
Haylie Payne and Ali Morgan scored 14 points apiece and the River View girls basketball team sealed their second consecutive trip to the WVSSAC Class A state tournament with a 48-38 win over visiting Greenbrier West in the Class A, Region 3 co-final played at River View High School, on Wednesday night.
Trista Lester added 11 points for the Lady Raiders (15-8). Katie Bailey added six points, Kaylee Blankenship had 2 points and Chloe Mitchem added one point.
Ava Barclay scored 12 points to pace Greenbrier West (11-14). Abigail Thomas and Preslee Treadway scored six points apiece.
River View will play Cameron on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center.
Webster County 54
James Monroe
OAK HILL — Webster County ran away from James Monroe in the third quarter for a 54-39 win in the Class A Region 3 co-final.
Sydney Baird led all scoring with 25 points and Holly Perrine scored 18 points, all from three, for Webster County.
Haley Honeycutt scored 16 and Addison Hines had 14 for James Monroe.
Webster County (19-5) will be the fifth seed in the Class A state tournament.
