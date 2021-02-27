STAUNTON, Va. — Zac Smiley rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and the Riverheads rolled to a 28-17 win over visiting Tazewell in a mutual season opener, on Saturday.
Noah Smiley rushed for 63 yards and Cy Cox rushed for 58 yards for the Gladiators, the VHSL’s four-time defending Class 1 state champion. The program collected it’s 27th consecutive victory.
Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley completed 13-of-16 pass attempts for 153 yards. He was picked off once. Bulldogs receiver Josiah Jordan had three catches for 76 yards.
Nunley rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown and Chancellor Harris rushed for 22 yards and a score.
Tazewell returns to action at home on Saturday, taking on Southwest District opponent Marion in a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Other Saturday high school scores:
Abingdon 62, Gate City 20
Albemarle 32, Monticello 15
Annandale 38, Herndon 0
Auburn 36, Eastern Montgomery 12
Brentsville 22, Warren County 8
Buffalo Gap 17, Luray 14, OT
Carroll County 21, Bassett 7
Centreville 35, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 14
Clarke County 58, Madison County 0
Courtland 73, Caroline 0
Deep Creek 21, Indian River 17
Deep Run 7, J.R. Tucker 0
Eastern View 14, James Monroe 13
Eastside 15, Hurley 0
Falls Church 35, George Marshall 13
Fluvanna 17, Charlottesville 14
Galax 67, Bland County 6
Giles 20, Floyd County 18
Glen Allen 17, Douglas Freeman 7
Graham 33, Richlands 13
Highland Springs 45, Mills Godwin 0
Holston 20, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 12
Justice High School 44, John R. Lewis 6
Kettle Run 48, John Handley 14
Lafayette 35, Tabb 7
Lake Taylor 53, Granby 6
Lord Botetourt 70, GW-Danville 6
Louisa 44, Orange County 20
Marion 14, Chilhowie 5
Massaponax 49, Brooke Point 0
McLean 28, Mount Vernon 14
Mountain View 24, North Stafford 6
Norcom 38, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0
Oakton 28, Langley 22
Pulaski County 48, Hidden Valley 7
R.E. Lee-Staunton 17, East Rockingham 15
Richmond Christian 56, Brunswick Academy 6
Ridgeview 42, Lee High 0
Riverbend 28, Colonial Forge 7
Riverheads 28, Tazewell 17
Rock Ridge 26, Park View-Sterling 16
Salem 35, Christiansburg 13
South County 48, Hayfield 12
St. John Paul the Great 34, Lightridge 0
Strasburg 55, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0
Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22
Tuscarora 28, Loudoun Valley 0
Varina 35, Henrico 0
Virginia High 19, Grundy 12
Wakefield 34, Edison 14
William Byrd 22, Magna Vista 19
Woodstock Central 41, Manassas Park 0
