Tazewell Bulldogs

STAUNTON, Va. — Zac Smiley rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and the Riverheads rolled to a 28-17 win over visiting Tazewell in a mutual season opener, on Saturday.

Noah Smiley rushed for 63 yards and Cy Cox rushed for 58 yards for the Gladiators, the VHSL’s four-time defending Class 1 state champion. The program collected it’s 27th consecutive victory.

Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley completed 13-of-16 pass attempts for 153 yards. He was picked off once. Bulldogs receiver Josiah Jordan had three catches for 76 yards.

Nunley rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown and Chancellor Harris rushed for 22 yards and a score.

Tazewell returns to action at home on Saturday, taking on Southwest District opponent Marion in a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Other Saturday high school scores:

Abingdon 62, Gate City 20

Albemarle 32, Monticello 15

Annandale 38, Herndon 0

Auburn 36, Eastern Montgomery 12

Brentsville 22, Warren County 8

Buffalo Gap 17, Luray 14, OT

Carroll County 21, Bassett 7

Centreville 35, Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams 14

Clarke County 58, Madison County 0

Courtland 73, Caroline 0

Deep Creek 21, Indian River 17

Deep Run 7, J.R. Tucker 0

Eastern View 14, James Monroe 13

Eastside 15, Hurley 0

Falls Church 35, George Marshall 13

Fluvanna 17, Charlottesville 14

Galax 67, Bland County 6

Giles 20, Floyd County 18

Glen Allen 17, Douglas Freeman 7

Graham 33, Richlands 13

Highland Springs 45, Mills Godwin 0

Holston 20, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 12

Justice High School 44, John R. Lewis 6

Kettle Run 48, John Handley 14

Lafayette 35, Tabb 7

Lake Taylor 53, Granby 6

Lord Botetourt 70, GW-Danville 6

Louisa 44, Orange County 20

Marion 14, Chilhowie 5

Massaponax 49, Brooke Point 0

McLean 28, Mount Vernon 14

Mountain View 24, North Stafford 6

Norcom 38, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0

Oakton 28, Langley 22

Pulaski County 48, Hidden Valley 7

R.E. Lee-Staunton 17, East Rockingham 15

Richmond Christian 56, Brunswick Academy 6

Ridgeview 42, Lee High 0

Riverbend 28, Colonial Forge 7

Rock Ridge 26, Park View-Sterling 16

Salem 35, Christiansburg 13

South County 48, Hayfield 12

St. John Paul the Great 34, Lightridge 0

Strasburg 55, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0

Thomas Dale 56, Petersburg 22

Tuscarora 28, Loudoun Valley 0

Varina 35, Henrico 0

Virginia High 19, Grundy 12

Wakefield 34, Edison 14

William Byrd 22, Magna Vista 19

Woodstock Central 41, Manassas Park 0

