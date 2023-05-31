BRADSHAW — On Thursday afternoon May 25th, River View senior Haylie Payne signed to attend Concord University this fall and play women’s basketball for the Lady Mountain Lions.
Her former Raider coaches, former teammates, family members and well wishers were present to witness the signing.
Haylie’s career at River View was anything but normal and was made possible due to the Covid outbreak leading up to the 2020-21 season, her sophomore year in high school.
Although she resides atop Paynesville Mountain, in a River View school district, she had attended school in Grundy, where her Mother worked.
Due to COVID, the Buchanan County schools were teaching virtually, which Payne did not like. After the first semester of that school year, she transferred to River View and joined the Lady Raiders’ basketball team, after having played for the Grundy girls’ team during that first semester.
Remarked River View girls’ head basketball coach Gehrig Justice of her performance after she came to the Lady Raiders, “She had an immediate impact for us.”
Just prior to tournament play her sophomore season, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) ruled Payne ineligible to play in the post season for the Lady Raiders, thus ending her season, although River View did advance to the state tournament without her being able to play.
That ruling gave the determined Payne the incentive to help River View make the state tournament the next season, her eleventh grade year.
Coach Justice assessed Haylie’s junior year, “She had a great season, averaging 17 or 18 points per game and 9 or 10 rebounds per game and made second team All-State.”
Despite a Lady Raider loss to eventual Class A state champion Cameron in the opening round of the 2022 state tournament, Justice remarked, “She played well in Charleston.”
Speaking of this past campaign, Coach Justice remarked, “She had a good season her senior year, but her numbers were down a little because she was sick almost the entire season.”
Payne averaged 14 ppg last year, while hauling down 7 or 8 rebounds per contest. She was chosen on the Honorable Mention All-State squad in 2023.
Addressing her senior season, Haylie said, “There was a lot of sickness. It seemed like I stayed sick all year and just couldn’t get in the rhythm.”
Bonnie (Perdue) Payne, who played girls’ basketball for Big Creek in the early 1980s, is Haylie’s Mother, while her Dad is Hubert (Junior) Payne, a Iaeger grad.
A special memory Haylie has of her high school playing days came in the sectional victory over James Monroe in her junior year. She made a pair of foul shots to send the game into overtime and made two more freebies to send the contest into another OT before drilling a field goal to help the Lady Raiders take a four point sectional victory en route to a trip to the state tourney.
When asked to speak of Hailey’s assets, Justice remarked, “She has an outstanding outside shot she can drive to the basket…(At 5-9), she’s very strong.”
He continued of Payne, who eclipsed the 1000 point plateau for her career, “We played her on the baseline (on offense). She shoots very well from the corners.”
Hailey, who wants to be an anesthesiologist, plans to major in biology on her way to a pre-med degree, graduated from River View last Friday evening with honors and is a member of the National Honor Society.
After visiting three or four other schools and receiving offers, Payne decided on Concord. “It just felt right. They went over to academics they offer, which are very important to me, and after meeting with the coaches, it just felt like a family atmosphere…It felt like home.”
Looking ahead, Hailey said, “I’m excited. I love playing basketball more than anything and I’m looking forward to playing at the college level. I’m always up for a challenge.”
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
