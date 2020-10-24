GARDNER — The offenses lit up the autumn sky on Friday night at PikeView’s Disibbio Sports Complex. The playmakers from visiting River View High saw to it that the Raiders gained the upper hand, and capitalized often in a 42-20 victory over the short-handed Panthers.
Mikey Picklesimer scored on offense and defense in the first quarter, and Austin Cooper took over for him at quarterback and finished with 154 rushing yards for River View (4-2).
PikeView quarterback Tyler Meadows threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 83 more on a still-tender knee to lead the Panthers (1-5).
The Raiders hadn’t played a game in three weeks due to pandemic-related scheduling problems, and that worried head coach George Kennedy.
“It’s hard to get the guys focused … knowing you don’t have an opponent,” Kennedy said. “And it showed a lot tonight, on the field, but the guys managed to stay the course and get a win for us, and I’m proud of them for that.”
But the Raiders scored on their first four series — and added six points on an 80-yard fumble return by Picklesimer — to go up 26-0 in the second quarter.
The Panthers, playing on their senior night, relied on Meadows’ arm and legs to score the next 12 points, getting a touchdown as time expired in the first half on Dylan Blake’s acrobatic leap and grab of a pass to the goal line, cutting the home team’s deficit to 14 points.
Kennedy said that in the first quarter, “We looked really good, and when we jumped up on ‘em like that, it’s like our guys … maybe felt like they got the game won, and they got flat, and quit executing.”
“As well as we looked (in) the first quarter (was) probably as bad as we looked, the second quarter.”
“PikeView was doing some good stuff,” he said. “They kept adjusting to what we were doing.”
Near the midpoint of the third quarter, Picklesimer ran the ball up the middle and stayed on the turf with an apparent ankle injury. He walked off, with support, but did not return to the game.
Kennedy said his sophomore quarterback “twisted his ankle some.” The coach then turned to Cooper to take over the signal calling.
“I told him, ‘I’ve got to put the ball in your hands and you’ve got to carry us to the finish line.’ And he was willing to step up and do it.”
He responded right away with a 21-yard scoring dash, the only touchdown of the third period. Cody Vance took the ball in from 3 yards out in the final stanza and a two-point conversion gave River View a 42-14 advantage.
On the final drive of the game, Meadows completed six straight passes to shepherd PikeView down the field culminating with a touchdown toss to Blake with 35 seconds left. Meadows ran the two-point conversion in for the last points of the night.
Blake ended with 119 receiving yards on nine catches.
The Panthers out-gained the visitors 349 yards to 327, but were limited by the absence of a few players. There were just four reserves in uniform on Friday.
“Offensively, things were clicking, really great,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears. “I thought Tyler had a great game, and threw the ball really well. Dylan is a phenomenal wide receiver.”
“We did make a lot of mistakes …” he added. “We’ve still got to finish the season strong. There’s a lot of good things we did today, and there’s a lot of things we’ve got to fix.”
River View’s next game looks to be another matchup with Mount View on Monday, Nov. 1, since Van will apparently not be able to play the Raiders as scheduled.
PikeView is working out a game with Nitro, if the coronavirus map will allow it next week.
At Disibbio Sports Complex
River View…...20 6 8 8 — 42
PikeView……...0 12 0 8 — 20
First Quarter
RV — Wyatt Blankenship 2 run (run failed), 8:20
RV — Mikey Picklesimer 9 run (Blankenship run), 5:51
RV — Picklesimer 80 fumble return (run failed), 1:39
Second Quarter
RV — Austin Cooper 8 run (pass intercepted), 8:15
PV — Peyton Greer 17 pass from Tyler Meadows (run failed), 7:36
PV — Dylan Blake 26 pass from Meadows (pass failed), 0:00
Third Quarter
RV — Cooper 21 run (Cooper run), 3:43
Fourth Quarter
RV — Cody Vance 3 run (Blankenship pass from Connor Christian), 3:54
PV — Blake 11 pass from Meadows (Meadows run), 0:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Picklesimer 13-100, Cooper 18-154, Josh Proffitt 3-7, Wyatt Blankenship 1-2, Chase Porter 1-12, Cody Vance 6-37, Daniel Dobbs 1-7, Christian 2-9, Team 2-(-5). PV, Tyler Meadows 12-83, Brent Meadows 3-25, Dylan Blake 2-16, Nic Holbert 2-9, Jacob Delp 2-14, Team 3-(-19).
PASSING — RV, Picklesimer 1-3-4-0-0, Cooper 0-1-0-0-0. PV, Meadows 17-29-201-2-1.
RECEIVING — RV, Blankenship 1-4. PV, Blake 9-119, Peyton Greer 4-33, Holbert 3-33, Timi Blankenship 1-16.
