BRADSHAW — The six-game winning streak for River View High volleyball came to an end Wednesday night as they were unable to complete a comeback down two sets against Grundy.
Grundy jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with 25-13, 25-23 set wins but River View (19-6) would not the same result happen as when they were swept September 17. The third set was a 25-15 win and a 25-18 fourth set forced a winner-take-all fifth set.
The Golden Wave took a commanding 15-4 victory in the fifth set to win the match.
It was a varied attack for the Raiders with Sierra Garlic having 19 assists and 11 assists from Jenna Atwell along with four aces. Kristen Calhoun led the way with 11 kills while Sheridan Calhoun had nine and the Raiders got seven each from Chloe Mitchem and Emily Auville.
On the defensive side a number of players stepped up for River View with Garlic having seven digs. Atwell, Emily Justice and Amber Crabtree each had four digs.
River View heads on the road Tuesday when it plays Oak Hill.
