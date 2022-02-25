LINDSIDE — The River View Lady Raiders’ long trip to Monroe County ended up well worth the cost of gasoline on Friday night.
River View survived a double-overtime thriller to defeat James Monroe on the Lady Mavericks’ home floor, 60-56, to claim the championship of Class A, Region 3 Section 1.
The grueling contest saw three starters foul out for each side. The game saw 22 jump balls and 54 fouls called. River View (15-8) made 25 turnovers and James Monroe (12-7) gave the ball up 21 times.
The clock operator was ejected from his duties by the on-floor officials late in the second overtime.
River View’s Katie Bailey was 2-for-2 at the foul line with 33.3 seconds left in the second overtime session, breaking a 56-56 tie. A few seconds later, Haylie Payne’s only field goal of the game provided the final margin.
In the first overtime, the Lady Mavs got a pair of pressure-packed free throws from Sarah Mann to tie the game 55-55. But James Monroe scored a single point in the four-minute extra session.
Trista Lester led the Lady Raiders with 17 points. The visitors shot 24-for-40 from the free throw line. James Monroe, which went 20-for-35 at the stripe, got 24 points from Adyson Hines, who put together a superb effort on both ends of the floor.
The first quarter ended with James Monroe ahead 10-9, but the home team was at the start of a six-minute scoring drought, fueled in part by River View’s defensive rebounds. That helped the McDowell County squad to an 18-10 margin and a 24-17 halftime edge.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders turned the ball over on three straight possessions, and the Mavs took a 43-42 lead on a putback by Hines with 27 seconds in the clock.
Payne tied the game 44-44 via a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation. A desperation heave by James Monroe from past mid court was wide of the mark.
It eventually became a game of bench strength.
River View head coach Gehrig Justice said, “All of ‘em, from top to bottom, a gutsy effort. James Monroe just kept on coming. ... Hats off to them.
“At halftime, we talked and said, if we can come out and make a five- or six-point run, we can break ‘em. ... Then they started making their run.”
In terms of his lengthy basketball coaching career, Justice said this win “probably tops ‘em, right now.”
The Lady Raiders will host Greenbrier West at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Bradshaw for a coveted spot in the Class A state tournament.
James Monroe head coach Michael Hines said, “That’s basketball. I told our girls before the game ... these girls will come in and battle and we’ve got to knock ‘em off.”
“They came ready to play, we came ready to play,” he said. “I told the girls (after the game), keep your head up. We were tickled to death with them. Both teams played hard.”
“I love it,” he said. “I’m proud of our girls.”
James Monroe will play at the home court other sectional champ, Webster County, on Wednesday for the other berth in the state tournament.
River View 60
James Monroe 56, 2 OT
At Lindside
RIVER VIEW (15-8)
Trista Lester 4 5-7 17, Kaylee Blankenship 1 0-0 2, Haylie Payne 1 9-15 11, Chloe Mitchem 1 0-0 3, Katie Bailey 1 3-6 6, Brooke Fuller 1 0-0 2, Abigail Pruitt 1 2-4 4, Ali Morgan 4 5-8 15. Totals 14 24-40 60.
JAMES MONROE (12-7)
Haley Hunnicutt 3 0-3 8, Adyson Hines 7 8-11 24, Mary Beth Meadows 2 2-4 7, Emily Bailey 2 0-0 4, Lilly Jackson 0 5-10 5, Sarah Mann 0 2-2 2, Maggie Boroski 3 0-1 6, Chloie Shires 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 20-35 56.
River View ..............9 15 12 8 11 5 — 60
James Monroe......10 7 13 14 11 1 — 56
3-point goals: RV 5 (T. Lester 2, Morgan 1, Mitchem 1, Bailey 1), JM 5 (Hunnicutt 2, Hines 2, Meadows 1). Total fouls: RV 26, JM 28. Fouled out: RV, T. Lester, Mitchem, Bailey; JM, Hunnicutt, Hines, Jackson.
