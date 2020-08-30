BRADSHAW — The River View High School football team defense has going through some struggles over the last two seasons. This year coronavirus has been a struggle of its own.
Fortunately there are many players with game experience on the team although some of that experience is on one side of the ball. Head coach George Kennedy expects his more seasoned defense to keep River View in ballgames while the offense learns the ropes.
“Hopefully our defense can keep the score down so our offense will have time to develop,” Kennedy said.
River View averaged almost 29 points a game in 2019 but most of the key players graduated. The defense is mostly intact after allowing 34 points a game.
The Raiders are coming off consecutive 3-7 seasons and have not posted a winning record since 2012. The newly-consolidated team went 23-10 in its first three seasons after opening. But that early surge faded. The Raiders have since struggled with a 17-53 record. Kennedy is ready to see that trend change.
“We believe we have the potential to have a good year,” Kennedy said. “We’re to a point now to where we can’t keep measuring success in anything other than wins and losses.”
The defense has dealt with injuries and inexperience the past two seasons, but its veteran athletes are older, wiser and hopefully more durable.
The third-year head coach believes that the team has been playing solid defense for the most part, but being unable to get pressure on the quarterback has lent too many opportunities to opposing offenses.
After studying film from his first two years in charge, Kennedy has adjusted the defense so that it can pressure the quarterback while not leaving wide open lanes for big plays.
“We’ve changed the scheme up some and now we believe we’re going to be able to blitz and still be able to defend the pass pretty well,” Kennedy said. “I believe until people figure out how to block our defense, they’re going to have trouble with it.”
Seniors Michael Racer and Eli Morgan will anchor the defensive line with Brandon Roberts and Chase Porter at two linebacker spots.
Nathan Bailey and North Carolina transfer Cody Vance are expected to have playing time at outside linebacker and corner.
Along with the many seniors on defense, sophomores Mikey Picklesimer — who led the Raiders in sacks last year — and Josh Proffitt will be key pieces of the secondary. Kennedy has seen a lot of improvement from sophomore Zaidin Beckner.
Whether the Raiders operate out of a 4-2-5 or a 3-3-5 they feel they have the depth to rotate players in and out to keep them fresh with many of the starters playing key roles on both sides of the ball.
“Our front six we’re hoping to be able to give them a lot of breathers because a lot of those guys will be playing offense, too. So we’re going to try to rotate the guys in and out as much as we can,” Kennedy said.
The Raiders will continue their Wing-T offense but this year’s model will be comprised of a much different cast of players due to many graduations.
Junior Conner Christian and Picklesimer are getting practice time at quarterback along with senior Austin Cooper. Christian was the backup QB last year while Picklesimer spent time at fullback and halfback. Cooper started at slotback as a junior but has moved to fullback this year and may see time under center.
Roberts, Morgan and Bailey all have starting experience on the offensive line and will be joined by a combination of Racer, JJ Cooper and Skyler Payne, all of whom have a strong understanding of the system.
“We’ll be looking at a whole new backfield and offensive line. Most of these guys last year at one time or another last year played. But for most of them it will be really the first time starting at the beginning of the year for them,” Kennedy said.
Jacob Sweeney will spend considerable time at halfback along with Cody Vance and Wyatt Blankenship getting snaps in the backfield.
Hunter Ritchie returns at tight end after missing his entire junior season when he was injured on the opening kickoff. He and will share time in that position with Porter.
The main wide receivers are six-foot-three targets Daniel Dobbs and Proffitt. Ritchie will also get some time split out wide.
It’s not entirely like starting from scratch. Although the Raiders had to replace many of their key offensive players this year, the ones that are stepping into their roles already have a solid understanding of the system from the past two years.
“We feel like we’re a little bit more prepared right now knowing system than what we were last year,” Kennedy said.
