MONTCALM — Kristen Calhoun scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the River View girls to a 61-22 high school basketball win at Montcalm on Tuesday night.
Calhoun, a 5-10 senior forward for the Lady Raiders (4-1), also dished out seven assists.
Freshman guard Trista Lester had 14 points for River View while Demi Lester chimed in with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jenna Atwell scored nine points. Emily Auville had seven point, eight rebounds and three steals.
The Lady Raiders took command early, smothering the Lady Generals with a 2-2-1 press while running off with a 19-1 lead after one quarter. Chloe Mitchem, who had four steals, got the bulk of her five steals in the opening frame.
Megan Lester scored eight points to pace the Lady Generals.
River View is home Friday and Saturday for the Stephen New Law Office Christmas Classic at Bradshaw.
Parry McClure 41, Narrows 22: Katie Claytor fired up 18 points to pace the Fighting Blues in a Pioneer District clash with the Lady Wave at William B. Patteson Gymnasium.
Anna Claytor scored 14 points for Parry McClure, which is the three-time defending Class 1 state champion.
Audrey Riddle hit a couple of 3s on her way to a team-leading 15 points for Narrows (1-4).
The Lady Wave plays at Giles on Thursday night.
James Monroe 52, Graham 46: Morgan Boroski scored 25 points to lead the Mavericks in an interstate win at Graham.
Akayla Hughes scored 12 points for James Monroe and Megan Boroski scored eight.
Kelsey Wheeler pumped in 20 points to pace the G-Girls (0-4). Kassidy Austin scored seven points and Stella Gunter and Julia Day scored six apiece.
Graham plays Blacksburg on Thursday in a tournament at Blacksburg.
PikeView 88, Shady Spring 39: Five Lady Panthers scored in double figures as PikeView successfully defended its home floor from the Tigers.
Laken McKinney scored 21 points with nine rebounds for PikeView (3-2). Shiloh Bailey scored 16 points while grabbing 16 rebounds. Hope Craft scored 14 points while handing out eight assists and picking up four steals. Makenzee Shrewsbury scored 14 points with six steals and five assists and Hannah Perdue scored 15 points and six assists.
Kierra Richmond scored 16 points to pace Shady.
PikeView plays Bluefield Thursday at Brushfork Armory.
Boys Games
Summers County 57, James Monroe 48: Trent Meador scored a game-high 16 points in the Bobcats’ 57-48 win over the Mavericks at Hinton.
Dawson Ratliff added 12 points for Summers County (2-1), which will visit Midland Trail on Friday.
Dalton Bradley and Shad Sauvage paced James Monroe with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Independence 68, Mount View 60: Jared Cannady scored 35 points to pace the Patriots at Ergie Smith Court at Welch.
Zach Bolen scored 10 for Independence and Atticus Goodson scored nine.
Tony Bailey scored 18 for the Golden Knights (0-2) and Justin Haggerty scored 10. Chris Jackson and Zach McCoy scored nine apiece and Skylar Justice had eight.
Mount View plays Princeton in the Princeton Christmas Tournament on Friday.
JAMES MONROE
Josh Burkes 6, Shad Sauvage 11, Andrew Hazelwood 2, Dalton Bradley 12, Collin Fox 6, Cameron Thomas 11.
SUMMERS COUNTY (2-1)
Logan Fox 4, Levi Mills 8, Trent Meador 16, Dawson Ratliff 12, Ty Fitzpatrick 9, Josh Ward 6, Dylan Harvey 2.
James Monroe........... 9 11 19 9 — 48
Summers County..... 16 10 18 13 — 57
Three-point goals: JM: 4 (Burkes 2, Fox 2), SC: 2 (Jones, Fitzpatrick). Fouled out: none.
Grundy 86, East Ridge 81: Cade Looney scored 38 points and had 10 rebounds and the Golden Wave outlasted East Ridge, Ky. in an interstate bout.
Corey Keene scored 14 points with 10 rebounds for Grundy (4-0). Jake McCoy had 10 points, 10 assists and four steals while Oscar Oygard had nine points and four assists.
Isaac Woods scored 16 to least East Ridge, which whittled down a 17-point deficit to three points in the final seconds of regulation.
EAST RIDGE (81)
Woods 16, Hess 14, Rose 12, Stanley 13, Damron 7, Wellman 15, Mills 2, Potter 2,
GRUNDY (86)
Looney 38, Keene 14, McCoy 10, Oygard 9, Meadows 3, Cole 3, Thacker 3, Cooper 6.
East Ridge.............19 14 21 27 — 81
Grundy....................23 21 21 21 — 86
3-point goals-ER 11 (Wellman 3, Stanley 3, Hess 2, Woods , Damron). G 5 (Looney, Keene, Cole. Thacker, Oyegard).
River View 71, Montcalm 42: David Adkins and Daniel Dobbs each had a double double and the Raiders collected a convincing win at Montcalm after pulling away in the third quarter.
Adkins had 14 points, 12 rebounds for River View (3-0) and Dobbs had 13 points with 11 boards. Brady Dawson scored 12 points and pulled down seven boards for River View while Kobe Halstead and Chase Porter scored nine apiece.
Leon Lambert scored 11 points for the Generals while Noah White added 10 points.
River View plays at Mercer Christian on Thursday night.
Late Games
Elk Valley 50, Pipestem 48: Josiah Underwood and Ethan Woodard scored 17 points apiece and the unbeaten Eagles held off the visiting Panthers on Monday night.
Luke Rutherford scored 19 points to pace Pipestem (3-2) and Tyler Pack chipped in 12.
The Panthers break for Christmas and return to action against Beth Haven Christian at home on Jan. 4.
Tip-off is set for 12 noon.
At Elk Valley Christian
PIPESTEM (3-2)
Luke Rutherford 19, Tyler Pack 12, Nathan Sampson 6, James Stalnaker 4, Jordan Stalnaker 4, Logan Phillips 3.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN (4-0)
Josiah Underwood 17, Ethan Woodard 17, Lucas Sizemore 6, Isaac Baugh 6, Blake French 2, Evan Chapman 2.
Pipestem...........15 9 11 13 — 48
Elk Valley...........10 15 14 11 — 50
3-point goals— Pipestem 3 (Rutherford 3), Elk Valley 2 (Underwood, Baugh).
