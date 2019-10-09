WHEELING — The WVSSAC state golf championships wrapped up Wednesday at Oglebay Golf Resort in Wheeling with Huntington winning Class AAA, Fairmont Senior cruising to Class AA title and St. Mary’s winning in Class A.
Huntington was down by two strokes to Wheeling Park after the first round but put up a second round score of 245 to win by six strokes.
Brooke’s Ryan Bilby had the individual lead after the first round in Class AAA and shot a 71 to win the individual state championship. Noah Seivertson (155) of Wheeling Park came in second ten shots behind Bilby and Washington’s Ethan Hardy rounded out the top-three with a two-round score of 157.
Princeton’s David Bailey improved on his first round of 96 with a second round 89 moving up four places to finish 27th overall.
Fairmont Senior won the Class AA state championship with North Marion in second and Shady Spring in third. Todd Duncan of Shady Spring won the Class AA individual state championship with a two-round score of 150, eight strokes ahead of Petersburg’s Nick Fleming. Grafton’s Caden Moore and Bridgeport’s Matt Aman tied for third three strokes back of Fleming.
River View’s Aaron Addair tied for tenth with a two-round score of 171. He improved on his first round score of 87 with an 84 in the second round.
The Class A state championship was claimed by St. Mary’s with Ritchie County placing second and Charleston Catholic in third.
A playoff was needed to decide the medallist in Class A as Rigel Wilson of Webster County and Ravenswood’s Gavin Fox tied with a score of 165. Fox won the playoff to be the medallist.
