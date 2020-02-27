BRADSHAW — “River View” sounds like an excellent name for a golf course. But there is no “River View” golf course in McDowell County.
In fact, there are no golf courses convenient to River View High School. But that hasn’t kept the Raiders from sending one of their own to play at the collegiate level.
As River View High school makes the transition to Single A in the fall of 2020, the Coalfield Conference Champion and state qualifier, Aaron Addair, will make the transition to play golf at the next level.
Addair, a fourth year varsity player and senior at River View, plans to play golf with Coach BJ Bower and the Bluefield College Rams.
“Our area is not blessed with much of a practicing facility or even a course near us,” says coach, Larry Addair.
“RVHS is over an hour drive to the closest golf course!” Aaron plans to live on campus at BC, in order to be much closer to practice facilities and a number of golf courses in the Bluefield area.
“Coach Bower has been a God-send and an answer to our prayers!”
Aaron signed to play golf for Bluefield College in the fall in front of his golf team, some close friends and family, and the superintendent of McDowell county schools, Mrs. Carolyn Falin.
The younger Addair has been involved with golf since he was a freshman at River View. He became more competitive with each passing year, working his way up the conference and eventually to the state level in in the fall of 2019.
Addair collected medalist honors in a variety of high school golf tournaments in the region. Those individual victories include collecting the medal at Tazewell County Country Club, at Willow Brook Country Club (near Grundy, Va.), at Twin Falls, (Clear Fork), and Wolf Creek Country Club (Bastian, Va.).
Addair placed first in the Coalfield Conference at Pipestem this past fall and tied for second place in the region tournament at Grandview Country Club in September. He wrapped up his senior tour in the state golf tournament in Wheeling.
