WELCH — A collective effort led River View to a 54-6 season-opening victory over McDowell County rival Mount View in the Battle of the Views at Vic Nystrom Stadium, on Friday night.
James Kennedy initiated scoring for the Raiders (1-0) with a 2-yard scoring run that capped River View’s eight-play, 55-yard opening drive of the game.
Quarterback Jackson Danielson added a 14-yard scoring run with 7:54 remaining in the second quarter. Hayden Jones added a 3-yard TD plunge with 3:37 remaining in the first half. River View led 20-0 at intermission.
Things continued to go River View’s way in the second half very early on. Chanton Davis returned a punt 3-yards to score against an extremely backed-up Golden Knights punting unit with 10:06 showing on the third quarter clock. Brady Hicks’ PAT kick had the Raiders up 27-0.
Hicks scored an outright touchdown when he fell on a Mount View fumble in the end zone with 8:13 remaining in the third quarter.
He added the point-after kick for the 42-0 lead. Hicks had four successful PAT kicks on the night.
Danielson, who was named the Player of the Game, scored on a 1-yard run with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter. Kennedy added his second touchdown of the night, a 2-yard scoring run, with 3:15 showing in the third.
Mount View finally got on the board with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 3-yard scoring run by Jackson Rose. The conversion run failed.
Mount View (0-1) returns to action at home next week versus Man. RiverView will return to Bradshaw, taking on East Ridge, Ky.
OTHER GAMES
James Monroe 45, Wheeling Central 33
WHEELING — Cooper Ridgeway rushed for 148 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns and the Mavericks got off on the right hoof, outgunning Wheeling Central Catholic in a season opener on the road.
Ridgeway scored on runs of 4, 8 and 1 yards, also gathering in 64 receiving yards on four catches.
Chaz Boggs, who had two catches for 18 yards, added a 12-yard scoring reception. Attesting to the Mavs’ storied versatility, Boggs also rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run.
JM quarterback Layton Dowdy passed for 100 yards with one touchdown, getting picked off once. He also rushed for 85 yards on six carries, including a 30-yard scoring run.
On the defensive side, Ridgeway led the Mavs with 10 tackles while Boggs had nine tackles. Jacob Hall had six tackles.
Wheeling Central Catholic quarterback Seth Cover passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
James Monroe, which was Class A state runner upl last season, takes a bye week next Friday.
The Mavs will return to action the following week, coming to Mercer County to face PikeView.
Gate City 34, Richlands 7
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Gate City Blue Devils got their 2023 season off to a roaring start, rolling to a convincing road win over the Blue Tornado at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
Kaden Dupree scored on a Pick Six with 6:47 remaiing in the first half. The extra point was good, but Gate City’s stingy defense allowed no more Blue Tornado points for the remainder of the game.
Richlands will travel to Big Stone Gap, Va. next week to face the Union Bears at historic Bullitt Park.
