BRADSHAW — When the decision was made to delay the start of high school football games in West Virginia, most teams only lost one game from their schedule. But one team in southern West Virginia lost a lot more than most.
River View High School was the lone team that was scheduled to play twice in the final week of August before the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission pushed back the start of games to August.
That decision knocked out 20 percent of the Bradshaw high school’s football slate and left Raiders head football coach George Kennedy scrambling to move both games to other dates. This was followed by the Virginia High School League moving its football season to the spring — meaning 50 percent of River View’s 2020 schedule had been wiped out.
“We were freaking out and then we find out Virginia cancels so we had five of our 10 games canceled,” Kennedy said.
“We’ve been on the phone a lot to make things happen to get a schedule back.”
River View will still open its 2020 season traveling to Montcalm, although the reschedule date is Friday, Sept. 4, instead of Monday, Aug. 24. The match-up loses its previous distinction of being the first high school football game of 2020 to be played in the Mountain State.
“We are going to play September 4 for our first game, Although it won’t be the first game kicking off the season, at least we got it back,” Kennedy said.
With the football program being self-funded, ticket sales are essential and originally scheduling the game against Montcalm on a Monday was a way to get more fans to attend the game.
The Battle of the Views game against McDowell County rival Mount View, which had been scheduled for the usual first Friday of the season, has been moved to October 16.
Keeping local games is crucial for Kennedy when setting up the schedule.
“Our ticket sales solely support our football team so we try to look at games that for our area makes good sense financially and we can also make sure that fans will travel,” Kennedy said.
River View added tough games against James Monroe and Sherman to replace canceled games against Virginia schools — but they will require much more travel.
The nearest schools to River View are Mount View followed by Grundy, Twin Valley and Hurley in Virginia along with East Ridge, Kentucky.
“Not only is the expense going to probably double or triple to get there, we’re behind the eight ball when we get off the bus to play these teams,” Kennedy said.
Four of the first five games are on the road for River View before it closes out the regular season with four consecutive games at Mitch Estep Field. The Raiders christened their new field turf at the Bradshaw facility in 2019.
Home games at the start of the season are what Kennedy would have liked to have. This this year the Raiders will need to find their confidence on the road.
“Ideally you would like to have a few home games early. You hope to get some momentum and then go on the road with a little bit of success under your belt,” Kennedy said.
The Raiders’ refurbished schedule has only nine opponents on it and will likely remain so even with some teams interested in hosting the unfilled date. These would have been difficult opponents to play the week after facing Class AA Independence, Kennedy said.
Having an open week after two road games to start the season will help River View, which replaces nine starters on offense. This will also help enable the Raiders to heal up any injuries so the team will be at full-strength for the seven week stretch of games before the playoffs.
“If I overload our schedule just to play games, we’ll go into Week 5 with not enough players left to be able to fill the team,” Kennedy said.
The Raiders held off on their summer workouts until Phase III of the WVSSAC started in July. Since some players face an hour bus ride to participate, Kennedy didn’t see starting earlier as any real benefit to the entire team.
“We knew that a lot of the kids would struggle to get to Phase I, Phase II practice regardless, and then there were so many criteria we had to follow and the practice was so limited we felt like it would just be counter productive to do it,” Kennedy said.
The team did get in its three-week summer practice period. Kennedy was pleased with how far ahead the team is compared to where he otherwise expected them to be at this time of the year.
Although the Raiders will have their first official practice August 17, they must wait eight days before they can put their pads on.
Kennedy sees getting his players rapidly into shape for pads as a more difficult task than usual this year.
“You’re going to have to ask your kids to be ready to be in scrimmage mode the very first day or two they get their pads on. They’re not going to be able to react to that, there’s no way,” Kennedy said
While seeing Virginia among five states that have pushed back high school football to the spring, Kennedy is happy that the WVSSAC did not take that option, instead choosing to delay the start of practice and games.
“We are grateful to get the opportunity just to [play],” Kennedy said.
