BRADSHAW — The River View Raiders got a jump on the 2019 football season Monday night while getting a jump on visiting Montcalm.
The Raiders claimed a 36-6 victory in the first Little General Kickoff Classic .
That kickoff followed a couple hours of preliminaries that included a dinner for both Montcalm and River View players, pregame ceremonies with Carolyn Falin, Superintendent of McDowell County Schools and members of the Board of Education celebrating the installation of artificial turf on Mitch Estep Field.
The ceremony and the introduction of four representatives of the Little General convenience store chain that sponsored the football game also preceded the start of the game.
River View looked unstoppable in the opening quarter, scoring on possessions of three plays and seven plays for a quick 14-0 advantage before the visiting Generals played control football to cut the deficit to 14-6 at halftime.
The Raiders scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to claim the 36-6 win.
The View scored on the third play of its initial series, capping a 50 yard drive.
Senior quarterback Boo Roberts connected with senior wide receiver Freddie Dawson for a 35 yard catch-and-run score for a 6-0 lead only 1:47 into the game.
On the next Raider possession, after stopping Montcalm on downs at the View 48, Roberts brought a seven play series to fruition on a one yard QB sneak with 2:16 left in the opening frame. Senior Kobe Halstead negotiated the three yards for the conversion and a 14-0 Raider lead.
The Generals answered with an eleven play, 62 yard march that spanned the opening two quarters and was capped on a 17 yard Brendan Warden burst up the middle to trim the deficit to 14-6 at the 8:54 mark of the second.
Over the remainder of the half, Montcalm played ball-control offense, while keeping the River View offense from adding to the lead.
In the initial half, Montcalm ran 33 plays, compared to 17 for the Raiders, who led 14-6 at the break.
Assessed second year General head coach Adam Havens, “I thought we came out ready to play. We were motivated and stuck to our game plan in the first half…We missed a couple opportunities to score and that hurt.”
After trading possessions to start the third, the Raiders went back to their quick-strike offense, extending their advantage to 22-6 on a 39 yard Roberts keeper around left end with 3:05 left in the third, and following a Keyvon Hale PAT run. That drive covered 64 yards in only three snaps.
A couple of sixes in the final 5:08 penned the final 36-6 score.
Senior fullback Jacob Justice, who rushed 17 times for 142 yards on the evening, scored on a 13 yard burst at the 5:08 mark, followed by Halstead’s second conversion run of the game.
Substitute quarterback Conner Christian tacked on an 18 yard scoring ramble at the 1:56 mark.
“Our kids played hard,” remarked Coach Havens. “That’s one thing we pride ourselves on week-in and week-out, day-in and day-out. We know we have limited numbers (of players). We know we’re going to have to play 48 minutes on both sides of the ball…They give it everything they have every minute they play.”
Warden rushed 14 times for 48 yards for Montcalm, while Dylan Perkins added 35 yards on 6 attempts.
Assessed River View head coach George Kennedy, “It’s always good to start the season with a win. An ugly win is always better than a pretty loss.”
“I felt like we made a lot of mistakes. We came out quick and scored and I think the guys kind of put it on cruise control.”
He continued, “We got a little bit of intensity about us in the second half and got a good win.”
Roberts, who ran for two Raider scores and passed for another, followed Justice with 58 yards rushing on 9 carries.
The View will visit Mount View Friday in the tenth annual meeting of The Views.
Montcalm will host Twin Valley, on Friday, September 6.
River View 36, Mount View 6
Montcalm..............6 0 0 0 — 6
River View............4 0 8 14 — 36
Scoring
First Quarter
RV— Freddie Dawson 35 yd pass from Boo Roberts (PAT run failed) 10:13
RV— Roberts 1 yd run (Kobe Halstead PAT run) 2:16
Second Quarter
M— Brendan Warden 17 yd run (PAT run failed) 8:54
Third Quarter
RV— Roberts 39 yd run (Keyvon Dale PAT run) 3:05
