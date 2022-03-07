BRADSHAW — The River View girls basketball team loaded up and headed for Charleston late yesterday morning, traveling to their second consecutive appearance in the WVSSAC Class A girls state basketball tournament.
This time, they didn’t take a stretch limo.
“We’ve done that twice and it backfired on us,” said Lady Raiders head coach Gehrig Justice.
Superstition aside, the Lady Raiders (16-8) have serious hopes of advancing past Cameron (21-4), who they’re slated to play at 1 p.m. today.
If they succeed, they’d rather use any extra money to stay put in Charleston than make another up-and-back by Thursday’s 11:15 a.m. semifinal game.
“We decided to use the money on the ride to stay another night. If we lose, we’ll just spend a day at the tournament and if we win — we’ll be ready to start prepping for the next one,” Justice said.
The River View coach estimated that he and his staff have watched at least 10 films on second-seeded Cameron, which is one of two 20-win teams in the draw — the other being top-seeded Gilmer County (22-2). Justice by no means takes the Lady Dragons lightly. But he likes the way the match-ups have shaken out.
“We’ve been given worse draws as far as people that do things that would probably hurt us more than other things. I think our group matches up really well with them,” the Lady Raiders coach said.
The most imposing of Cameron’s players is 6-foot-2 sophomore center Ashlynn Van Tassell.
“Her mom is the assistant coach. She reminds me a lot of Katie Dobbs few years ago. She’s taller than Katie but a big, strong girl. She’s good around the basket … she’s physical,” Justice said.
“Their point guard, [Kenzie Clutter] is real handy with the ball, she has good hands and she is the best shooter. She’s a sophmore, too. Both of them were with the team as freshmen and got to the finals, so they’ve got experience,” he said.
Van Tassell averages 18.5 points per game while Clutter is right around 9.3 points per game. Freshman guard Maci Neely is averaging 11.2 points per game.
“Their other girls are just nice, competent players … they have three around 4 to 5 points per game. But they’re young,” said Justice.
“We’re juniors and seniors and we’re hoping that our maturity … we’re hoping the age factor plays a good role for us,” he said.
River View junior 5-8 swing player Trista Lester has been averaging 14 points per game — as have senior point guard Chloe Mitchem, senior shooting guard Ali Morgan and 5-10 junior post Haylee Payne.
Like many teams in the state, the Lady Raiders have had the flow of their season repeatedly interrupted by COVID-19 quarantines.
Nevertheless, Justice believes the back end of River View’s regular season stabilized in time for them to finally get into their groove.
“We really think we’re starting to get into the basketball mode we’ve not been able to get into because of the starts and the stops.
“The kids have kept a pretty good attitude and we had to fight through the sectionals with James Monroe and in the regional with Greenbrier West.
“We feel like we’ve been challenged a little bit lately,” Justice said.
