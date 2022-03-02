BLUEFIELD — The River View girls basketball team has made a habit in recent years of getting to the state basketball tournament floor in Charleston.
The Lady Raiders, as sectional champions of Class A hoops in the deep south, have one more team in the way of that journey. On Wednesday, River View (15-8) will host Greenbrier West (11-13), the sectional runner-up from Section 2, in a Class A Region 3 co-final.
“We’ll have to show up on Wednesday,” River View head coach Gehrig Justice said after last Friday’s sectional championship.
“Mark (Agee, Greenbrier West coach) runs about 10 or 12 girls at you, and makes you play hard,” Justice said.
The Lady Raiders took a 53-48 win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 10 in Charmco, and a 66-47 victory on Feb. 2 in McDowell County. But Justice added a few details in recalling those games.
“When we were up there, we were not in shape, and he caught us by surprise,” Justice said. “We battled, and found a way to win. But, again, we were happy to get out of there with a win.
…“The first game up there — I hate to make that excuse, but we’ve had four quarantines this year. and that one was right after a quarantine. On a Monday. We overlooked them.”
“When Greenbrier came back to our place a couple of weeks ago, we got a win … but it was a competitive game. It was 20, but it’s 20 where, if you slow down, they’re still coming.
“And, again, next year, he’s going to have a really good team. He’s young, and he does a good job with him.”
The other co-final in Region 3 has James Monroe (12-7), the Section 1 runner-up, making a long road trip to play Webster County (18-5) in Webster Springs. River View defeated the Lady Mavericks 60-56 in double overtime on Friday to finalize this week’s regional bracket.
It was the second straight season the Lady Raiders and Lady Mavs met for the sectional title. River View won by two points in 2021.
Three starters for both teams fouled out before the final whistle last Friday. The bench players for River View “stepped up in a big way,” said junior Haylie Payne.
“They really helped us pull through.”
Asked about the upcoming regional game, Payne said, “I think we just need to pull together, play as a team, and play how we know to play, and we’ll be just fine.”
Immediately after the tense sectional tilt in Lindside, James Monroe head coach Michael Hines said, “G (Justice) had his girls ready to play.”
“Both teams battled from the start,” Hines said. “But we battled back. We got down seven or eight, two or three times, (and) took the lead. … I’m proud of our girls.
Hines predicted, “G’s going to have his girls ready to play against Greenbrier West. That’s a trip for Greenbrier West. and we’ve just got to be ready to go against Webster.
“We get to move on. I said, ‘It’s not over.’ We’ve got to go to Webster, next Wednesday, on the road for a three-hour trip. Same thing as last year: We’ve got to be ready.”
The Highlanders of Webster Springs, with four seniors on the roster for coach Sharon Baird, beat Greenbrier West 59-31 last Thursday for the Section 2 title in Region 3.
If Hines has to rely on non-starters for quality time on court, they should be ready after facing the pressure in Friday’s sectional battle. He says he’s “four or five deep” on his Coach Hines told his players on Friday night, “That’s what we tell them in practice: ‘You don’t know when your time’s going to be called.’ Tonight was that time. and most of them responded really well, and I was tickled to death with them.”
Despite the bitter loss, he affirmed them.
“The last thing I told them was, ‘I love you and I’m proud of you,’” he said.
