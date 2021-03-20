BRADSHAW — The River View girls basketball team is off to the best start in school history.
The Lady Raiders (7-0) beat James Monroe 64-42 at Bradshaw on Friday night.
Trista Lester scored 17 points to pace River View. Haylie Payne contributed 16 points, Ali Morgan added 10 and Jenna Atwell scored nine.
Chloe Mitchem had eight steals and six assists while Katie Bailey had 13 rebounds to go with her six points.
River View plays at Tolsia next Wednesday.
Boys Basketball
Westside 86, PikeView 80: Ethan Blackburn and Evan Colucci poured in 26 points apiece for the Renegades in a sectional matchup at Gardner. Dale Bledsoe added 10. Dylan Blake scored 31 points with seven rebound for the Panthers (2-4) and Koby Taylor-Williams scored 17 points with five rebounds and four assists. Jake Coalson added 11 points. The Panthers play Bluefield at home on Tuesday.
Late Girls Basketball Game
River View 61, Chapmanville 47: Ali Morgan scored 14 points with five steals and five rebounds to lead the unbeaten Lady Raiders past Chapmanville Regional on Thursday night.
Middle School Sports
Boys Basketball
MCA 40, Beth Haven 24: MJ Patton scored 20 points and distributed five assists for the Cavaliers. Duke Testerman scored 12 points. Bradley Preece scored 16 points to pace Beth Haven.
